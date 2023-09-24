'Clearly I have to give you lessons lol' Serena Williams joked about Kim Kardashians tennis skills; Here's what she said

Serena Williams, the famous tennis champion with 23 Grand Slam titles, made a playful joke about her friend Kim Kardashian's tennis skills. Kim, 42, shared some photos of herself on the tennis court wearing a pink Chanel bikini.

Serena Williams joked about Kim Kardashian tennis skils

In the pictures, Kim seemed more focused on her stylish swimwear than her tennis game. In one photo, she held her tennis racket in an unusual way, and in another, she reached her racket high in the air as if she was trying to hit the ball. Kim captioned the photos with a tennis ball emoji and a pink heart.

Serena Williams, who has been friends with Kim for more than 20 years, couldn't resist teasing her in the comments. She pointed out that Kim wasn't holding the racket correctly and said she might need some tennis lessons. Serena playfully added, "Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol (Smileys with heart eye emoji)."

The friendship between Serena and Kim goes way back. They became friends when Kim had a job organizing celebrities' closets, including Serena's. In 2017, Kim was present at Serena's wedding to Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. Kim spoke to Vogue about the couple, saying, "I’ve known Serena for so long and am so happy she’s found her prince, from the moment she told me she met Alexis in Rome, it was like… she’s been so happy and has this light about her that is so special to see.” She further added, “You just know it is so real. He makes her so happy and that just makes her friends happy.”

If Kim decides to take tennis lessons from Serena, she'll be learning from a true expert. Serena is already teaching her 6-year-old daughter, Olympia, how to play tennis. She shared a video of herself giving Olympia a lesson when she was just 3 years old, using techniques her father and coach, Richard Williams, taught her when she was young.

ALSO READ: 'I’d be hyperventilating. …' Gisele Bundchen opened up about having suicidal thooghts during peak of her career; DEETS Inside

Serena's daughter doesn't like playing tennis

While Olympia seems to have inherited her mom's tennis talent, she isn't a big fan of the game yet. Serena mentioned in an interview that Olympia doesn't really like playing tennis at the moment, which is a bit disappointing for her. However, Serena is determined to find a way to get her daughter interested in the sport, she said, "Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson, I think that's what I'm gonna do."

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti snuck out of Versace's after-party almost run in his ex Gigi Hadid