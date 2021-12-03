Clifford the Big Red Dog Review: Jack Whitehall & Darby Camp's film has a giant heart but with slobbery humour

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog Cast: Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp

Clifford the Big Red Dog Director: Walt Becker

Clifford the Big Red Dog Stars: 2.5/5

"I wish we were big and strong and the world couldn't hurt us," pretty much forms the 'hearty' crux of another live-action meets CGI children's caper with an adorable giant puppy named Clifford, in Clifford the Big Red Dog. With a celebrated legacy, a feature film treatment was obviously in store with a ton of comedic geniuses like Jack Whitehall, John Clesse and more added to the mix, along with a supremely talented child actress like Darby Camp leading charge. But does Clifford the Big Red Dog woof their way into our hearts? Let's find out!

Darby plays Emily, an 'outsider' child who's bullied by her elitist classmates at a fancy private school and lives with her single mother Maggie (Sienna Guillory in a swiftly forgettable role!) in a cosy Brooklyn apartment. When Maggie has to travel for a business trip, her ragtag brother Casey (Whitehall) comes to the reluctant rescue of babysitting his estranged niece and promises to be in his best behaviour. Alas, such was conveniently not the case as all adventure-themed movies go, the uncle-niece duo wanders into the magical travelling animal rescue tent owned by a mysteriously curious Mr. Bridwell (Cleese, named after Clifford creator, Norman Bridwell) as Emily's eyes land on an abandoned red puppy (albeit freaky looking!) and she's instantly infatuated. Clifford manages to weasle his way into Emily's bag and heart but in a rude awakening, Emily opens her eyes to a 10 ft. tall gigantic puppy.

What transpires is plain ol' doggy humour in Clifford the Big Red Dog as Clifford creates utter adorable chaos in the busy streets of New York and unsurprisingly, becomes a viral sensation. However, instead of being scared of Clifford, people are left fascinated by his large né gigantic "cute" aura. In comes the mega villain, Zack Tieran (Tony Hale), an evil biotechnology company CEO, who wants to get his hands on Clifford to well, make animals big and ultimately end world hunger, which ironically is a good cause! It's then a race against time to save Clifford as Emily's helpful community and eventually, NYC residents, band together to save the humungous and terribly innocent fluffball.

After leaving us utterly impressed in Big Little Lies, Darby shines through and through in Clifford the Big Red Dog because she manages to instil empathetic emotions while communicating with a CGI dog. There's an exciting pep, even when it's dry pan humour, that makes you root for Emily and Clifford's impromptu but heartfelt dynamic. Bringing in the much-needed laughs is the sharply witty Jack, who may be playing a caricaturish American (with an accent that's laughable!) white man with zero responsibilities, but manages to add the much-needed humour that doesn't feel too outdated. Whitehall's comedic timing is unparalleled and in Clifford the Big Red Dog, he proves just that, albeit with a mismatched script in tow. Even the light-hearted or bonding sequences between Jack and Darby are cute filler moments.

Izaac Wang as Emily's classmate and best friend, Owen, is a delight to watch on-screen while John's evergreen avatar manages to encapture us, even if barely limited. Comedy heroes like Tony Hale (in spite of a meaty enough role!), Russell Peters, Kenan Thompson, Horatio Sanz, David Alan Grier and Paul Rodriguez (along with Russell Wong) are wasted space in the grander scheme of the narrative. While the slobbery jokes tend to kill the buzz, just when the momentum is getting stronger, what Clifford the Big Red Dog excels at is instilling a beating heart in the minds of its targeted audience; young kids, and how being different is okay and that when a community bands together, evil corporations better hide away. The millennial moral lesson here is a subtle yet strong message to impart on the youth.

But, for adults who might be taking their kids to watch this mostly family-friendly movie (barring the few irritating, stereotypical doggy butt jokes!), a total of five writers (Jay Scherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway wrote the screenplay while Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport are credited for the story) fail to make Clifford the Big Red Dog a universal movie that all ages can enjoy, which is deeply disappointing.

As for the CGI in Clifford the Big Red Dog; don't say I didn't warn you, the small puppy version of Clifford will definitely leave you spooked and not in a good way. In contrast, the giant version manages to mostly be an even fit to the crowded locations of New York as cinematographer Peter Lyons Collister and editor Sabrina Plisco had their work cut out for them and they begrudgingly deliver. Walt Becker, who may have an affinity for animals with movies like Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, Old Dogs and Wild Hogs in his repertoire, ultimately directs a cheesy children's movie in mammoth proportions.

At the end of the day, Clifford the Big Red Dog is bang on the money when it comes to a big heart but the slobbery, tacky humour, in spite of an extremely talented cast, almost (though not entirely!) ruins the day.