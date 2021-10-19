Clifford The Big Red Dog Trailer: World's largest puppy turns HERO while grooving to BTS' Dynamite

If you think you have seen it all in life, we can assure you that you haven’t, until you’ve met a good boy named Clifford! With the official trailer of the movie Clifford The Big Red Dog out, there’s a giant yet adorable dog who turns into a saviour amid trying to save his loved ones from utter chaos, while BTS’ hit song Dynamite and Madison Beer’s Room For You plays in the background!

The interesting trailer shows a middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) requesting her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) to keep a tiny red puppy with them ‘just for one night!’ As fate had it, Emily’s love and care turned the puppy into a 10-foot long hound who now has to fit into a small New York City apartment. After what we can easily call a rollercoaster ride, the trailer shows some emotional scenes between Emily and her beloved pet Clifford as the latter had to part ways with her. “People don’t like things that are different,” Emily says.

As Clifford and Emily exchange their hard hitting goodbyes, one cannot help but get emotional over their companionship. Emily then tries to gather people to save her giant good boy, and uncle Casey too comes to the rescue with his kitchen ingredients!

Clifford The Big Red Dog trailer:

The final trailer later emphasizes Clifford’s transformation into a saviour who rescues random people and becomes a celebrated hero of society. Emily, in an attempt to save her precious Clifford, tries to hide him in a huge truck and drive him away! In the trailer, Whitehall and Camp’s partnership as niece and uncle definitely gets a thumbs up.

A Walt Becker directorial, Clifford The Big Red Dog stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese. The movie is slated to release on December 3, 2021.

