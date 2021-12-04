Clifford the Big Red Dog Twitter Review: Fans describe film as ‘emotional rollecoaster’; Pleading for sequel

Just in time for the weekend, Clifford the Big Red Dog has finally and just hit theatres! While we all love a good wholesome dose of animated movies, we’re looking at some honest Twitter reviews before you venture out to your nearest theatre. Before we list the most honest opinions of netizens, here’s what the movie is about.

Clifford the Big Red Dog follows the tale of Emily Elizabeth as she meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy aka Clifford. Things take a hilarious and surprising turn when Emily wakes up to find Clifford grown into a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle set out on an adventure! Now, here’s what Twitterati has to say about the film:

The Clifford movie is an emotional rollercoaster #CliffordMovie pic.twitter.com/PQdBfymx5l — Tim R. (@trich20) November 27, 2021

omg #CliffordMovie i know what ill be doing on my birthdaypic.twitter.com/9dmuRiXUyW — YUZU 4A COUNTDOWN (@vyincia) November 27, 2021

