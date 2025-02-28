Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman’s Daughters Mourn the Loss of Gene Hackman at 95

Gene Hackman, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, has passed away at the age of 95. The Oscar-winning star was found dead at his home in New Mexico, along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog. No cause of death has been given, though authorities have deemed the circumstances “suspicious enough” to warrant further investigation.

Hackman’s daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie, and his granddaughter, Annie, released a statement expressing their grief, “He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just dad and grandpa.”

Hollywood has also responded with an outpouring of love and admiration. Clint Eastwood, who directed Hackman in Unforgiven, shared that he was “extremely saddened” by the news, while Morgan Freeman, Hackman’s co-star in the same film, called him “incredibly gifted.”

The loss of Hackman has resonated across generations of actors and filmmakers. Ralph Fiennes, who is nominated for an Oscar this year, shared a black-and-white portrait of Hackman with the simple caption: Gene Hackman 1930-2025.

Viola Davis praised him as “one of the greats,” while Tom Hanks noted on Instagram, “There has never been a ‘Gene Hackman Type.’ There has only been Gene Hackman.”

Even Prince William, President of BAFTA, paid his respects, calling Hackman “a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity, and star quality.”

Hackman’s filmography spans over a hundred roles, including unforgettable performances as Lex Luthor in Superman(1978), Detective Popeye Doyle in The French Connection (1971), and patriarch Royal Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001). He won two Academy Awards—Best Actor for The French Connection and Best Supporting Actor for Unforgiven—as well as multiple Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Hackman in The Conversation (1974), described him as “a great artist—magnificent in his work and complexity.”

Actor George Takei summed up Hackman’s impact with a moving tribute, “Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever.”

As tributes continue to flood in, film critics have also acknowledged Hackman’s lasting influence. The Guardian’s Pete Bradshaw called him “the gold standard” of American New Wave cinema, while Antonio Banderas described his passing as “a very sad day for the cinema’s family.”

With Hackman’s death, Hollywood loses not just a legend but a defining force in cinema—an actor who brought raw authenticity to every role he played. Though he has left the stage, his legacy will endure through the countless performances that continue to inspire audiences around the world.