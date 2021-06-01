Clint Eastwood’s stunt double and director ‘Buddy Van Horn’ passes away at 92

Buddy Van Horn collaborated with Clint Eastwood for decades over a number of films including Dirty Harry, Million Dollar Baby, and J. Edgar.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Buddy Van Horn, who has been a stunt double for Clint Eastwood in a number of features and has directed him in films like ‘Any Which Way You Can, The Dead Pool, and Pink Cadillac, died on May 11, as announced by his family. He was 92 and worked with Clint Eastwood and his production company ‘Malpaso Productions’ for over 30 films spanning over four decades. A charter member of the Stuntmen’s Association of Motion Pictures and member of the Stuntmen’s Hall of Fame, Van Horn began as Eastwood’s stunt double on Don Siegel’s Coogan’s Bluff (1968).

In a 2011 interview with Hollywood Reporter, Buddy Van Horn spoke about Clint Eastwood and his partnership with him as his stunt double and said, “He’s a pretty physical guy and likes to do his own stunts. Some of the things he does were pretty easy to get banged up. I’ve tried to talk him out of it sometimes, but not very successfully most of the time. He went and did ’em anyway, several of ’em. He’s been banged up a few times.” He has been a stunt coordinator on many Clint Eastwood films including The Gauntlet, Sudden Impact, Pale Rider, In the Line of Fire, Space Cowboys, Mystic River, and Million Dollar Baby with J. Edgar as his final credit.

Buddy Van Horn was born Wayne Van Horn in 1928 on the backlot of Universal Studios and he started his glorious journey in cinema as an extra riding horse. Later he went to serve in the war and spent two years in Germany with the US army only to return back the cinema business in the 1950s thus beginning a fruitful collaboration with Clint Eastwood, reported by Hollywood Reporter.

Share your comment ×