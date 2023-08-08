Clint Eastwood's ex-mistress passes away at 93: 5 things to know about Roxanne Tunis

Roxanne Tunis, who was a dancer and actress, known for her affair with Clint Eastwood, died on Monday, August 7, after a brief illness. She died at the age of 93. Her daughter, Kimber Eastwood, confirmed her mother's death to Radar Online.

Kimber Eastwood, Roxanne Tunnis, and Clint Eastwood’s daughter broke the news of her mother's death and also informed that her 93-year-old father was just as sad as she was when she informed him about Tunis’ death. Here are 5 things you need to know about her:

ALSO READ: Did you know that Noor Alfallah dated Clint Eastwood, Mick Jagger before Al Pacino? Here’s her dating history

Roxanne Tunis’ childhood

Roxanne Tunis was born on April 13, 1930, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Latino immigrant parents, Pietro Trunzo and Theresa Costa. She was the youngest of three brothers and six sisters. She relocated to Los Angeles in her late twenties to pursue a career as a dancer and actor in Hollywood.

Roxanne Tunis had many hobbies

The famous Martha Graham taught Roxanne Tunis modern dance. She was also interested in vegan diets, nutritious cuisine, and transcendental meditation, for which she traversed the world with Clint Eastwood.

Roxanne Tunis kids

Roxanne Tunis and Clint Eastwood had a child together. She gave birth to Clint Eastwood's second child, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, in 1964.

Roxanne's marriage to Jack Watson Scheck Jr. and how It Ended

She got married to Jack Watson Scheck, Jr. They were married for over two decades until she got a divorce in 1984, when she was 54. Although, there is little information about the marriage, it may have been terminated because Tunis cheated on him and gave birth to a child from another man while they were still legally married.

Roxanne Tunis and Clint Eastwood’s relationship

Roxanne Tunis met Clint Eastwood in 1959, at the peak of his fame. She met Eastwood while working as a stuntwoman on the TV show Rawhide, and the two fell in love right away.

She was married to Jack Watson Scheck Jr. at the time, While Eastwood was married to his college sweetheart, Maggie Johnson, whom he divorced in 1964 after more than three decades of marriage.

Roxanne Tunis appeared in a cameo appearance in Clint Eastwood's 1968 film Hang 'Em High. Many believe that Eastwood's influence aided Tunis' career. They even collaborated on two films: Eastwood's 1973 directorial debut Breezy and the action comedy Every Which Way But Loose in 1978.

Roxanne Tunis had lived a simpler and quieter life after retiring. She lived in Denver, Colorado, where she taught self-meditation classes.

For the uninitiated, Roxanne Tunis and Clint Eastwood had an adulterous romance for 14 years, from 1959 to 1973, while they were both married to other people.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 35 Best Western movies of all time: From Unforgiven to Red River