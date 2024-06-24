Clip Of Bridgerton Star Luke Newton Doing Body Roll With Former Boy Band South4 Surfaces Online; WATCH

Did you know that the Bridgerton star Luke Newton who has become a worldwide crush after featuring as Colin Bridgerton, was in a boy band named South4 years ago? Yes, that’s right. Before taking over Netflix’s ballrooms while waltzing in our hearts, he used to practice completely different dance styles with his South4 teammates as he was gearing up to become a pop star.

An official video of the band is now going viral all over the internet, as a young Luke can be seen enjoying and performing their first single Cougar Town. Check out the video clip below as the Bridgerton star can be seen doing body rolls with much ease and poise.

Luke Newton and co. in South4

12 years ago, when Luke Newton was only 18 years old and he was in the Brit School (a school for performing and creative arts in London), he formed a pop band with three of his friends. The quartet included Oli Evans, Joel Baylis, Henry Tredinnick, and Luke himself. However, there have been reports where South4 had been compared to the famous band One Direction. Luke’s band had even signed a record deal of £1 million with the label Eagel Music.

They were preparing for their first music single, Cougar Town. But for some reason or other, the band couldn’t make a mark in the world. However, their YouTube channel still exists. This behind-the-scenes video where the team members are dancing and practicing their track Cougar Town can be seen.

Luke Newton’s band South4’s biggest fan: Nicola Coughlan

The boy band might not have a huge fanbase but South4’s biggest fan is Luke Newton’s Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington in the series. She said, “I had found out a few years previous that Luke used to be in a boy band, and I just thought it was the best thing ever.”

Recalling a prank that Nicola pulled on Luke while practicing one of their ballroom sequences, where she changed the song to one of his band’s tracks, Newton shared to PEOPLE, “It was so strange because I could feel it like a weird energy. I could feel that there were like, people were looking at me over their shoulder and I was like, are people nervous about me doing this dance? Because I'm absolutely fine, we'll get through it. And then [the song] was blasting on the speakers and all the dancers …” He further stated that he will always remember that scene because of that prank.

Well, Bridgerton season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

