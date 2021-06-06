Clueless star Alicia Silverstone debuts on Tik Tok by recreating THIS iconic scene featuring Cher Horowitz

Alicia Silverstone recently joined Tik Tok and as her first video, the actress decided to recreate an iconic scene from Clueless, and even dressed up as Cher Horowitz!

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone recently joined video-sharing app TikTok and her first video was an ode to her iconic role in the teen hit film! Alicia, 44, recreated an iconic scene from Clueless with the help of her son, Bear Blu. Seen sporting a yellow plaid jacket identical to the one her character Cher Horowitz wore in the 1995 film, Silverstone can be seen walking to No Doubt's "Just a Girl" at the opening of the 10-second clip, just like in the movie.

Alicia’s son Bear, 10 then comes into frame to put his arm around his mom's shoulder before she pushes him away and mimics Cher's memorable line, "Ew, get off of me! Ugh, as if!" The pair then makes up and hugs as the clip ends. "Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok," Silverstone wrote alongside the video, adding the hashtags "#Clueless" and "#AsIf."

Prior to this, it was back in 2020 when Alicia spoke to Vogue about her character Cher's fashion, namely her iconic yellow outfit that has since become a huge part of pop culture history. Speaking 25 years after Clueless first premiered in theatres, Silverstone opened up about the plaid suit set, revealing that there were initially three colour choices for it, though yellow was ultimately decided on. "It's a nod to a schoolgirl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high-fashioned way," she said. "And it's so absurd. Immediately, you're transformed, you know the world you're in because that's not how kids dress to go to school. It's just not. But somehow it just feels right and it works."

Also Read: Alicia Silverstone recalls being body shamed after playing Batgirl in Batman & Robin; They called me fatgirl

Share your comment ×