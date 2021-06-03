CM Punk calls WWE 'trash' amid wrestlers like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy's release

In a scathing tweet, CM referred to WWE as, "It's like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it's written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it's.....trash."

In a shocking turn of events that left wrestling fans enraged, WWE recently released six more talented wrestlers totalling the current 2021 count to 26, so far. Amongst the wrestlers released were Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Lana, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. Blasting the wrestling company for their recent move was former employee CM Punk aka Mr. Pipebomb!

John Squires, Bloody Disgusting's Editor in Chief had tweeted, "One thing that has consistently bummed me out about WWE in recent years is that there's been a *wealth* of incredible talent in that company, but they rarely seem to really know what to do with any of it. This latest wave of releases is a truly stunning reflection of that issue." To this, a disgruntled Punk let out, "It's like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it's written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it's.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies."

Moreover, before tweeting his WWE 'movies' analogy, Punk may have also taken a dig at the rumours swirling around, since the time of WWE releasing more talent, that Vince McMahon is planning to sell his company this year. The 42-year-old wrestler tweeted a GIF from Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy's 1983 hit movie Trading Places. In the sequence posted, we see Dan's character Louis Winthorpe III selling his shares on the stock market. A bye emoji was added by Punk to spice up the speculations further.

It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies. — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 2, 2021

Wrestling fans are well aware of the fact that Punk has always been openly critical of WWE's management, especially when it comes to the storyline treatment of its roster, during his time in the wrestling company and more prominently, even after his departure in January 2014. It doesn't seem like a WWE return for Punk could be envisioned in the near future at least.

