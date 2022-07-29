CM Punk comments on Vince McMahon's retirement amid ongoing scandal; Says 'culture' won't change in WWE

In a recent chat with the Absolute Geek Podcast, via ComicBook, pro wrestler CM Punk gave his two cents to the recent retirement of the former CEO of WWE Vince McMahon after he was tangled up in scandals of him paying millions of hush money to suppress multiple cases of sexual misconduct to former employees of the company. According to CM Punk, not much will change in the future.

During the sit-down, Punk shared his opinion on the decision to let McMahon retire and instead make his daughter Stephanie McMahon the Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Nick Khan the Co-CEO and Paul Levesque aka Triple H who is McMahon's son-in-law the Head of Creative. Punk was sceptical about the changes and sarcastically added, "You think because he tweeted that 'I'm retired' that he's not going to be hands-on?" After the host pointed out that there will be a day when McMahon will truly be gone i.e. when he passes away, Punk replied, "Sure, we all are. I don't think the structure there, the....what's the word I'm looking for...I don't think the culture there changes at all. It is what it is."

Punk honestly put his take on Sasha Banks and Naomi's situation in WWE when they walked out and compared it to the way, Brock Lesnar was treated after he walked out after hearing McMahon's announcement. "Mercedes [Sasha Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] leave and they announce on SmackDown that, 'gosh darn, we are so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.'" He continued to scorch the company, "Brock splits. [He] comes back, obviously, I think he worked the show. But where is Michael Cole saying, 'Brock Lesnar really let these fans down.'"

Punk also drew from his own experience with WWE and noted, "I walked out. They went on TV and called me a quitter. What's changed? What's the difference? You're going to attack these two f—ing poor women who had enough and walked? They have bigger balls than everybody there. So what's changed? There's nothing much that has changed. And there's people that talk about it and people who do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to go on live television and say that about those two women. F—ing cowards and bootlickers. This s— is ridiculous."

