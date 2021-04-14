CM Punk REVEALS why it's 'ironic' that the biggest match for him in a possible WWE return is against Triple H

In a recent interview, CM Punk stated that the wrestling world doesn't necessarily need him and that's absolutely fine as "everyone seems to be doing great."

When it comes to CM Punk, the never-ending questions about a much craved WWE return will forever haunt him and in various interviews, the wrestler who goes by the real name Phil Brooks has stuck to his 'Never say never' reply. In an interview with Uproxx Sports, CM Punk was once again asked about his interest in stepping back inside the ring.

For Punk "the right combination" of time place and situation "could maybe be figured out" but it's also not for him to figure out as it's not his world anymore. The Voice of the Voiceless stated that he's not Hulk Hogan where he can just show up and be like, 'No, this is how it's going to be' "The wrestling world doesn’t necessarily need CM Punk and that’s absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great," Punk reasoned while relating it to flavours of ice cream.

Elaborating further, Punk envisioned walking into an ice cream shop and taking two scoops of what seems like a good flavour. When asked about what "flavour of ice cream" he would be interested in, Punk reiterated that when he looks at the landscape of wrestling, for him, there's more interesting potential wrestling opponents in AEW than in WWE. This statement has been made by Punk in the past but the 42-year-old wrestler also admitted that it doesn't necessarily mean it's going to happen.

However, Punk added that from a creative mind standpoint, there are people in WWE he's already wrestled before which maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting. If we look at the business side of things, Punk thinks the "biggest possible match" for him would be Kenny Omega in AEW.

But what about WWE? "And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who's the biggest match for me? It's probably Triple H. That’s ironic because it's nothing I'm interested in. It's just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that's the match, that's the big-money match? Well, it's not my money, so it's not for me to say," Punk concluded to Uproxx Sports.

