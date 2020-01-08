CM Punk takes a profanity filled jibe at The Miz after wrestler mocks the WWE Backstage analyst

After The Miz took a 'culture' dig at CM Punk on WWE Backstage, the analyst responded with a profanity-filled tweet that has since been deleted. Check out what Punk had to tweet back to Miz and WWE below.

In tonight's WWE Backstage, The Miz, who was a special guest on the Renee Young and Booker T hosted talk show, took a major dig at former WWE wrestler CM Punk. As we all know, Punk joined the FS1 show as an analyst and surprised everyone during the November 12, 2019 WWE Backstage episode with the parting words, "It's as simple as this, just when they think they've got the answers, I change the culture. I'll see you here next week."

In response, towards the end of tonight's WWE Backstage, Miz had quipped, "Oh yeah, we are now done with WWE Backstage. They're taking the microphones off of me, it was great, it was amazing. I feel like this was the best WWE Backstage ever. Name one that was better. Sorry, sorry I didn't change the 'culture,' my bad, my bad." This dig was obviously not taken too kindly to by Mr. Pipebomb and hence, Punk took to his Twitter page to give back not just to Miz but even WWE.

Check out the since-deleted tweet by CM Punk, which is full of profanities, below:

"Go s**k a blood money covered d**k in Saudi Arabia you f*****g dork," Punk had earlier tweeted.

We wonder what WWE has to say about this controversial tweet and what the repercussions will be like for Punk. The 41-year-old wrestler has had a bad equation with WWE since his ill-timed departure in 2014. When asked if he would be interested in an in-ring return to WWE, Punk has time and again clarified that he isn't inclined towards it.

