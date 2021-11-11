CMA Awards 2021: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban put up a stylish display on the red carpet

The CMA Awards 2021 kicked off in style as who's who of country music turned up on the red carpet for the evening. Also, present was one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. The duo walked the red carpet looking their absolute best and once again showed when it comes to their couple style, the duo is flawless.

The awards ceremony was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. On the red carpet, Nicole was seen looking her stunning best as she stepped out in a YSL dress with a thigh-high slit. The 54-year-old actress looked breathtaking as she attended the event to cheer for her husband Urban who was set to perform at the event, his latest single Wild Hearts, which is his semi-autobiographical tune.

Check out their photos here:

Nicole and Keith are known to be one of Hollywood's most loved couples and last year, during his appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, the country singer gushed about his actress wife and said, "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road."

As for Kidman, on the professional front, the actress is all set to Lucille Ball in her upcoming film Being the Ricardos alongside Javier Bardem. directed by Aaron Sorkin, is set for release in late December and will explore both the professional and personal lives of Lucille Ball and her husband of 20 years, Desi Arnaz.

ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman shares a loved up photo with husband Keith Urban on his 54th birthday; SEE PIC