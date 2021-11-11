CMA Awards 2021 Winners: Chris Stapleton takes home major wins; Carly Pearce bags Female Vocalist of the Year

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, big names from Country Music came together for the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony that took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The ceremony was hosted by Luke Bryan and saw Chris Stapleton bag maximum wins including Male Vocalist of the Year, Album, Single and Song of the Year.

It was a big night for Stapleton who took home swept the CMA Awards with six trophies in four categories Wednesday night. Although the Entertainer of the Year went to Luke Combs who bagged the coveted award for the first time. Among female artists, Carly Pearce was awarded Female Vocalist of the Year.

As for Stapleton, the 43-year-old singer bagged all the trophies in major categories including album, single and song honours for his album Starting Over album and its title track. Among other winners included Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney both of whom shared music video and musical event prizes for their duet on Half of My Hometown.

Take a look at the winners' list here:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Album of the Year

29, Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Heart, Eric Church

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton WINNER

Single of the Year

"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett

"Hell Of A View," Eric Church

"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton WINNER

Song of the Year

"Forever After All," Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

"Hell Of A View," Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

"One Night Standards," Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over," Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King, Miranda Lambert

"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney WINNER

Music Video of the Year

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris

"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

"Gone," Dierks Bentley

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney WINNER

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor WINNER

Paul Franklin

Aaron Sterling

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

As for the performances at the CMA Awards evening, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley (with Hardy and Breland), Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Zac Brown Band, Gabby Barrett delivered their biggest hits.

