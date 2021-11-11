CMA Awards 2021 Winners: Chris Stapleton takes home major wins; Carly Pearce bags Female Vocalist of the Year
On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, big names from Country Music came together for the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony that took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The ceremony was hosted by Luke Bryan and saw Chris Stapleton bag maximum wins including Male Vocalist of the Year, Album, Single and Song of the Year.
It was a big night for Stapleton who took home swept the CMA Awards with six trophies in four categories Wednesday night. Although the Entertainer of the Year went to Luke Combs who bagged the coveted award for the first time. Among female artists, Carly Pearce was awarded Female Vocalist of the Year.
As for Stapleton, the 43-year-old singer bagged all the trophies in major categories including album, single and song honours for his album Starting Over album and its title track. Among other winners included Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney both of whom shared music video and musical event prizes for their duet on Half of My Hometown.
Take a look at the winners' list here:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce WINNER
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton WINNER
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen WINNER
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Album of the Year
29, Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Heart, Eric Church
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton WINNER
Single of the Year
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett
"Hell Of A View," Eric Church
"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde
"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton WINNER
Song of the Year
"Forever After All," Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
"Hell Of A View," Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
"One Night Standards," Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
"Starting Over," Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton WINNER
Musical Event of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King, Miranda Lambert
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney WINNER
Music Video of the Year
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
"Gone," Dierks Bentley
"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne
"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney WINNER
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor WINNER
Paul Franklin
Aaron Sterling
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells
As for the performances at the CMA Awards evening, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley (with Hardy and Breland), Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Zac Brown Band, Gabby Barrett delivered their biggest hits.
ALSO READ: CMA Awards 2021: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban put up a stylish display on the red carpet