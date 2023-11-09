CMA Awards 2023 Complete Winners List (Updating Live)
Here is the complete winners list of the CMA Awards 2023 that were held on November 8, 2023, in Nashville. Keep reading to know which artist won what honor.
Key Highlight
The complete winners list from the CMA Awards 2023 is here. The popular country music awards ceremony was held on November 8, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville. The 57th edition saw Lainey Wilson with nine nominations, Jelly Roll with five nods, and Luke Combs and HARDY with four each. It aired on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Keep reading to check out the full winners list of the awards show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.
CMA Awards 2023: Winners List
Entertainer of the Year
- Carrie Underwood
- Chris Stapleton
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson
- Need A Favor by Jelly Roll
- Next Thing You Know by Jordan Davis
- Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde
- Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson
- Gettin' Old by Luke Combs
- One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat by Kelsea Ballerini
Song of the Year
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson
- Next Thing You Know by Jordan Davis
- Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney
- Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Miranda Lambert
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
Musical Event of the Year
- Save Me by Jelly Roll featuring Lainey Wilson
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) by Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- Thank God by Kane Brown featuring Katelyn Browm
- Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
- We Don't Fight Anymore by Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
- Charlie Worsham
- Derek Wells
- Jenee Fleenor
- Paul Franklin
- Rob McNelley
Music Video of the Year
- Light On In The Kitchen by Ashley McBryde
- Memory Lane by Old Dominion
- Need a Favor by Jelly Roll
- Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis
- Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
New Artist of the Year
- Hailey Whitters
- Jelly Roll
- Megan Moroney
- Parker McCollum
- Zach Bryan
