CMA Awards 2023 Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Here is the complete winners list of the CMA Awards 2023 that were held on November 8, 2023, in Nashville. Keep reading to know which artist won what honor.

CMA Awards 2023 were held on November 8, 2023 (Twitter)

Key Highlight

The complete winners list from the CMA Awards 2023 is here. The popular country music awards ceremony was held on November 8, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville. The 57th edition saw Lainey Wilson with nine nominations, Jelly Roll with five nods, and Luke Combs and HARDY with four each. It aired on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Keep reading to check out the full winners list of the awards show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

CMA Awards 2023: Winners List

Entertainer of the Year

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

  • Fast Car by Luke Combs
  • Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson
  • Need A Favor by Jelly Roll
  • Next Thing You Know by Jordan Davis
  • Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde
  • Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson
  • Gettin' Old by Luke Combs
  • One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen
  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat by Kelsea Ballerini

Song of the Year

  • Fast Car by Luke Combs
  • Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson
  • Next Thing You Know by Jordan Davis
  • Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney
  • Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Kelsea Ballerini 
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Miranda Lambert 

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Chris Stapleton 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Jelly Roll
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen 

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A 
  • Little Big Town 
  • Midland 
  • Old Dominion 
  • Zac Brown Band 

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn 
  • Brothers Osborne 
  • Dan + Shay  
  • Maddie & Tae  
  • The War And Treaty  

Musical Event of the Year

  • Save Me by Jelly Roll featuring Lainey Wilson
  • She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) by Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
  • Thank God by Kane Brown featuring Katelyn Browm
  • Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson
  • We Don't Fight Anymore by Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

  • Charlie Worsham 
  • Derek Wells 
  • Jenee Fleenor 
  • Paul Franklin 
  • Rob McNelley 

Music Video of the Year

  • Light On In The Kitchen by Ashley McBryde
  • Memory Lane by Old Dominion
  • Need a Favor by Jelly Roll
  • Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis
  • Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

New Artist of the Year

  • Hailey Whitters 
  • Jelly Roll  
  • Megan Moroney 
  • Parker McCollum 
  • Zach Bryan

FAQs

When were CMA Awards were awarded?
CMA Awards were fist awarded in 1967.
When did the 2023 CMA Awards take place?
The 2023 CMA Awards took place on November 8, 2023.
