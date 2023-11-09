CMA Awards 2023 Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The complete winners list from the CMA Awards 2023 is here. The popular country music awards ceremony was held on November 8, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville. The 57th edition saw Lainey Wilson with nine nominations, Jelly Roll with five nods, and Luke Combs and HARDY with four each. It aired on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Keep reading to check out the full winners list of the awards show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

CMA Awards 2023: Winners List

Entertainer of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

ALSO READ: MTV Europe Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift wins BIG, receives three honors while Nicki Minaj takes home two of her nominations

Single of the Year

Fast Car by Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson

Need A Favor by Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know by Jordan Davis

Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson

Gettin' Old by Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat by Kelsea Ballerini

Song of the Year

Fast Car by Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson

Next Thing You Know by Jordan Davis

Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney

Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

Save Me by Jelly Roll featuring Lainey Wilson

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) by Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Thank God by Kane Brown featuring Katelyn Browm

Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

We Don't Fight Anymore by Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Advertisement

Musician of the Year

Charlie Worsham

Derek Wells

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Music Video of the Year

Light On In The Kitchen by Ashley McBryde

Memory Lane by Old Dominion

Need a Favor by Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis

Wait in the Truck by HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

New Artist of the Year

Hailey Whitters

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Parker McCollum

Zach Bryan

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2023 Winners List: Taylor Swift wins by a landslide, takes home 9 awards while Shakira receives Video Vanguard honor