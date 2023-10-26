CMA Awards 2023: When is annual country music awards show happening? Hosts, performers, venue, and everything we know

The 2023 edition of the CMA Awards, also known as the Country Music Association Awards, is all set to take place next month. Popular country music stars will not only be performing but also making an appearance at the annual awards ceremony. Here's everything we know about the upcoming 57th edition of the event including when and where it's happening, where to watch it, who is hosting, and which artists are performing.

CMA Awards 2023: Everything we know

When and where will CMA Awards 2023 be held?

The 2023 CMA Awards will be held on November 8, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville. This year's edition of the annual ceremony is slated to go live at 8 pm ET.

Where to watch CMA Awards 2023?

The 2023 edition of CMA Awards will air live on the ABC channel and app which can be streamed live on Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV.

Who is hosting CMA Awards 2023?

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are all set to host the CMA Awards 2023. The two will be hosting the event for the second year in a row. As per reports, Bryan and Manning scored the biggest ratings in three years when they hosted the ceremony last year. This would be the former's third consecutive year as the host of the ceremony, and the latter's second year.

Who will be performing at CMA Awards 2023?

Apart from hosting. Luke Bryan, will also be performing a medley of his 30 number-one singles, including Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin’ Every Day; One Margarita; That's My Kind of Night; Country Girl (Shake It for Me); and Play It Again. Lainey Wilson will be crooning to her song Wildflowers and Wild Horses. Jelly Roll will perform his song Need a Favor.

He is a first-time CMA nominee. K. Michelle will also be joining him in singing Love Can Build a Bridge. Megan Moroney and Old Dominion will perform their song Can't Break Up Now. Carly Pearce will be vocalizing We Don't Fight Anymore with Chris Stapleton, who will also be performing his song White Horses. Additionally, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker will harmonize with the song Delta Dawn. other artists will be revealed later.

Presenters for the awards ceremony will be announced soon alongside additional performers. Lainey Wilson has received the most nominations this year with nine in the bag. Jelly Roll got five nominations, and Luke Combs as well as HARDY received four each.

