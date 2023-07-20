CMA Fest 2023: Where and how to watch country music concert special? Streaming details, performances, and more

The CMA Music Festival is one of the most anticipated music festivals for country music fans. The four-day event takes place in June every year in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2023 edition of CMA Fest is here, and it broadcasts the annual festival for everyone to see. Here's everything we know about it, including where to watch, the hosts, and the performances.

Where to watch CMA Fest 2023?

The 2023 edition of CMA Fest was a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the festival which happened from June 8 to June 11 this year. The three-hour concert special features content from the popular event and performances from the most eminent artists in country music. The festival was held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville and featured more than 300 acts and 90,000 concert attendees. CMA Fest 2023 aired on ABC on July 19, 2023.

The special, known as the "music event of the summer" is a collection of the best moments of the festival and features all the highlights of this year's edition. The concert special is now available to stream on Hulu for those who missed watching it on ABC. It also includes never-before-seen performances and fun country music artist collaborations. Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson hosted the special. Tnd the former two also hosted last year.

Who performed at the 2023 CMA Fest?

The artists whose performances are featured in this year's CMA Fest are Avril Lavigne, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Hardy, Reba McEntire, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Jordan Davis, Leon Bridges, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Tanya Tucker, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, and Elle King.

"Each of these artists has a deep passion for CMA Fest and the Country Music fans from around the globe who travel to Nashville for the event. We are thrilled to have all three of them together to help us celebrate 50 years!" Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer said in a previous press release. About the hosts, she added, "I could not be more excited to welcome Dierks, Elle, and Lainey as our CMA Fest hosts this year. The energy Dierks and Elle bring to the stage is palpable and will only be amplified with the addition of Lainey this year."

