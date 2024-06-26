CMA Fest 2024: Jelly Roll And Keith Urban Come Together To Deliver Halfway To Hell Performance; Watch Here

With a lot of genre-bending tracks and some of the greatest performances, CMA Festival 2024 went on to be not just one successful event but also an evening that surprised all of its attendees.

It was Jelly Roll's performance that will be remembered forever. The singer did not just make people groove to his track but also shook them with collaboration, calling up on stage the legendary Keith Urban.

Jelly Roll with Keith Urban at the CMA Festival 2024

Jelly Roll may have been a great artist when it comes to the hip-hop genre, but he is surely impressive when he performs country songs. Having had a great experience working with acclaimed country artists, this time Jelly Roll brought a legend to the stage of the 51st CMA Festival.

While delivering a powerful set, the Wild Ones artist filled everyone in the crowd with joy as Keith Urban joined him. “CMA Fest, I would like to bring back to the stage my buddy Keith Urban right now,” Jelly Roll screamed on the stage of Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

While the crowd hailed them with loud and exciting cheers, the two artists shook hands and were seen giving a friendly hug to each other. After this sweet gesture, they then went on to perform Halfway to Hell. In the video uploaded recently by the festival, the crowd can be seen going crazy as they watch two great artists take the stage.

Jelly Roll and his new song

Halfway to Hell happens to be Jelly Roll’s fifth career No. 1. While delivering the grand performance at the country music festival, the Need a Favor artist expressed his feelings attached to his achievements throughout his career.

“It’s a testament to the power of music that I am here at all,” the Bottle and Mary Jane singer mentioned as he thanked everyone at the event. Talking about his collaborations with country artists, Roll has previously featured some of the most beloved stars in his tracks.

The Fall in the Fall singer has performed with artists like Lainey Wilson and Dustin Lynch. Jelly Roll landed on his first chartbuster in 2021 with Dead Man Walking.

