CMA Fest 2024: Lainey Wilson Takes Over Event With Multiple Performances Ft Keith Urban, Jelly Roll And More

Musical award shows are always fun! Not just for the glitz and glamor, but also for the fact that they celebrate the real talent and get everyone together on a single platform. At Nashville’s 51st CMA Fest 2024, Lainey Wilson got the crowd grooving with four epic appearances at Nissan Stadium, including her own set and three collaborations with fellow country stars.

Each time the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year stepped on stage, she hit the stage with her signature bell bottoms and immensely talented voice. Her performance was broadcast on June 25, 2024. The award show was co-hosted by Jelly Rol, with whom she performed the track Save Me along with Ashley McBryde.

More on Lainey Wilson's performance

For Wilson's much-awaited solo performance, she appeared on stage in stunning blue studded bell bottoms and a matching vest and delivered her trending new release, Hang Tight Honey. The performance leveled up the excitement and energy within the venue and made the audience groove.

Besides her electrifying performance, Wilson picked up three CMT Awards nominations this year, including Female Video of the Year for Watermelon Moonshine, Collaborative Video of the Year for More Than Friends with Lukas Nelson, and Promise of the Real.

Watermelon Moonshine was also nominated for Video of the Year and made it through two rounds of fan voting to land among the three finalists for the win.

Lainey Wilson is one of the hardest-working artists in country music

Lainey Wilson is high on success with her recent album releases and awards in her kitty. The singer is undoubtedly one of the hardest-working stars in country music. For instance, she began her Country’s Cool Again Tour last month with a short run in Australia.

Then, she returned to the United States for a run of awards shows. She also took home trophies at last week’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Next week, Wilson will also be in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to kick off the European leg of her tour. Next month, she’ll kick off the North American leg of her tour with a two-night stand at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.