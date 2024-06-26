CMA Fest 2024: Post Malone And Blake Shelton Deliver Surprise Performance Of Pour Me A Drink; WATCH

While CMA Fest 2024 was exciting in itself, the artists performing at the event made it even more special. One of the many impressive acts of the music festival was delivered by Post Malone, who was also joined by Blake Shelton.

The Sunflower artist came up with experimenting with a new genre, and he was all about having a good time while sipping a good drink.

Post Malone and Blake Shelton at CMA Festival 2024

The 51st CMA Festival had a lot of surprises. And as always, fans were shocked to see unannounced performances by acclaimed artists, which even turned out to be mind-blowing.

Delivering a similar set, Post Malone took the stage during the early June festival, a video of which is now making his fans all hyped up. A few of them who happened to be at the concert stated he was not alone on stage but was singing the latest track, Pour Me A Drink with Blake Shelton.

The two took center stage at the Nissan Stadium, bringing a calming feel to the country music festival. The song that they performed belongs to the highly anticipated album by the Too Cool to Die artist, where he has turned to the country genre.

In the video that was recently uploaded by the festival, everyone in the audience had a really pleasing time, as the whole song is about some chill time, being stress-free, and getting over the worries of the world.

Advertisement

The lyrics of the song go like this, “Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke/ I’m ’bout to get on a buzz, I’m ’bout to get on a roll.”

In the song, the artists are also heard singing the chorus, “Yeah, I been breakin’ my back just keepin’ up with the Joneses/ Y’all know what I mean, and y’all know how it goes/ When it’s up on a Friday and I’m paid, slide one over my way/ I can’t even think when I can hear one callin’ my name.”

About Post Malone’s Pour Me a Drink

While the new song by Post Malone was officially released just a few days after his performance at the CMA Festival 2024, the two artists were seen again in its music video.

The country project of the Congratulations singer will be released on August 16 and features other tracks such as I Had Some Help, which has been shared with Morgan Wallen.

Advertisement

Malone will soon hit the road for his F-1 Trillion Tour on September 8 and will return to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium as a part of it.

ALSO READ: 'This Is My Year': Luke Bryan Reveals He Is Putting a New Spin on His Shows to Keep Them Fresh