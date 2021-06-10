CMT Awards 2021 Winners: Taylor Swift bags Best Family Feature honour; Gabby Barrett, Little Big Town win big

CMT Awards 2021 saw some major wins bagged by Little Big Town and Gabby Barrett among other country artists. Check out the full list of winners below.

The CMT Awards 2021 were held recently and the star-studded evening saw performances by Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and more country music A-listers. The awards honouring the best of Country Music were hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. The CMT awards are known to be the genre's "only entirely fan-voted show," as per E!

The awards ceremony saw some iconic performances that also included some amazing crossover acts such as Mickey Guyton and icon Gladys Knight performing alongside each other. Also, Ballerini teamed up with LANY lead singer Paul Jason Klein for a special act. Another memorable performance included Underwood sharing the stage with NEEDTOBREATHE.

Among the big winners of the night included Taylor Swift for her video of The Best Day (Taylor's Version) for the Best Family Feature Award. The Video of the Year honour was bagged by Carrie Underwood with John Legend for their song Hallelujah.

Also, other major wins such as The Female Video of the Year were bagged by Gabby Barrett and The Male Video of the Year was won by Kane Brown for Worship You. Little Big Town took home the honour of Best Duo/Group Video of the Year for their track, Wine, Beer, Whiskey.

Check out the full winners list of CMT Awards 2021 here:

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend, "Hallelujah" WINNER

Dierks Bentley, "Gone"

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Ingrid Andress, "Lady Like"

Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful"

Keith Urban with P!nk, "One Too Many"

Kelsea Ballerini, "hole in the bottle"

Kenny Chesney, "Knowing You"

Maren Morris, "Better Than We Found It"

Mickey Guyton, "Heaven Down Here"

Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, "Chasing After You"

Sam Hunt, "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's"

Willie Jones, "American Dream"

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce, "Next Girl"

Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones" WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini, "hole in the bottle"

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back"

Mickey Guyton, "Heaven Down Here"

Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"

Male Video of the Year

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

Darius Rucker, "Beers and Sunshine"

Kane Brown, "Worship You" WINNER

Luke Bryan, "Down To One"

Luke Combs, "Lovin' On You"

Thomas Rhett, "What's Your Country Song"

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne, "All Night"

Lady A, "Like A Lady"

Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" WINNER

Old Dominion, "Never Be Sorry"

Parmalee and Blanco Brown, "Just The Way"

Runaway June, "We Were Rich"

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Dylan Scott, "Nobody" WINNER

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town, "Fillin' My Cup"

HARDY, "Give Heaven Some Hell"

Lainey Wilson, "Things a Man Oughta Know"

Mickey Guyton, "Black Like Me"

Niko Moon, "GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)"

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend, "Hallelujah"

Chris Young and Kane Brown, "Famous Friends" WINNER

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Keith Urban with P!nk, "One Too Many"

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, "Chasing After You"

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, "Undivided"

CMT Performance of the Year

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, "1, 2 Many"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go To Bed"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, "This Is Us"

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, "The Other Girl" WINNER

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"

From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price, "Twinkle Twinkle"

Best Family Feature

Brooke Eden, "Sunroof"

Kane Brown, "Worship You"

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"

Russell Dickerson, "Home Sweet"

