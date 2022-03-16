CMT Music Awards 2022 Nominations: Kane Brown leads, Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves get nods

The nominees for the CMT Music Awards 2022 have been announced. Kane Brown, the singer of "One Mississippi," received four nominations, topping the fan-voted field for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will be given out next month. With three nominations each, Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson follow.

As per Deadline, all five are also nominated for Video of the Year, along with Brandi Carlile, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton. However, the top candidates from the first round of voting will be revealed on April 4. The final candidates from the second round will be unveiled a week later on show day. The final category will be selected by social media voting and revealed during the live broadcast. This year's awards also include a new category: CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year, which honours artist performances made for CMT Digital in the previous year.

Interestingly, The award ceremony, which will be broadcast on CBS for the first time, will be hosted by Ballerini and Anthony Mackie. On April 11, the network will broadcast the event live from Nashville.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 CMT Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”



FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved by You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses” (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner Live (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

