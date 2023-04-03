CMT Music Awards 2023: Where and how to watch, performers, nominees and more

The CMT Music Awards is one of the most awaited set of annual awards for country music fans as they look forward to finding out the list of performers and nominees, hoping to vote for their favourite musicians and see them win. The 2023 edition of the awards is all set to take place and we are here to give you all the details you want. Continue reading to find out everything you need to know about this year's CMT Music awards.

When and where to watch CMT Music Awards 2023

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are being held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The annual awards event is in its 57th edition this year and will be broadcasted live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 pm to 11 pm ET. Additionally, the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet special airs from 7 pm to 8 pm ET.

The award ceremony will be streamed on the CBS website and CBS app. If you have an active subscription to Paramount+ Premium it includes a CBS live stream. Fans would also be able to stream it on platforms like YouTube TV, FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu + Live TV.

Performers at CMT Music Awards 2023

The CMT Music Awards 2023 will include various performances from Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes, Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard and Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney, and Nate Smith. Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will be hosting the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

CMT Music Awards 2023 nominees

Apart from the regular nominees for their usual set of awards, Shania Twain will be given the CMT Equal Play Award. The nominees for the CMT Music Awards 2023 include:

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood for Hate My Heart

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson for Wait in the Truck

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown for Thank God

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce for What He Didn't Do

Carrie Underwood for Ghost Story

Gabby Barrett for Pick Me Up

Kelsea Ballerini for HEARTFIRST

Lainey Wilson for Heart Like a Truck

Maren Morris for Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert for Actin' Up

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman for Rock and a Hard Place

Cody Johnson - Human

Cole Swindell - She Had Me at Heads Carolina

Jelly Roll for Son of a Sinner

Kane Brown for Like I Love Country Music

Luke Combs for The Kind of Love We Make

Morgan Wallen for Wasted on You

Duo / Group Video of the Year:

Dan + Shay for You (Performance Video)

Lady A for Summer State of Mind

Little Big Town for Hell Yeah

Parmalee for Take My Name

The War and Treaty for That's How Love Is Made

Zac Brown Band for Out in the Middle

The full list of nominees is available on the CMT website. An added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content called CMT Music Awards Extended Cut will be aired on CMT on Thursday, April 6 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm.