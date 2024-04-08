CMT Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll Wins Big, Bags Male Video Of The Year And CMT Performance Of The Year

Country singers have flocked to Austin, Texas, where the 23rd CMT Awards are being held right now.

Among the crooners who descended upon the Moody Center, the official venue for the night, Jelly Roll was one, and the singer is already witnessing a big night, winning two of the most coveted accolades: the Male Video of The Year and CMT Performance of The Year.

Jelly Roll wins Male Video of The Year Award for Need a Favor

Taking the CMT Awards stage tonight to accept his prize, the tattooed country artist began his acceptance speech by giving a shout-out to Cody Johnson, whose The Painter was also up for an award in the same category.

“First of all, first of all, my brother Cody Johnson, The Painter, that was one of the best music videos I've ever seen in my entire life,” Roll said, to which Johnson sitting in the crowd tipped his cowboy hat.

“Thank you to CMT man, I can't believe that you all gave me a chance last year. I came back this year on fire baby, I'm having one of the greatest nights of my life,” he continued.

“But speaking of chances, it's important that I stand up here tonight and represent those looking for second chances,” Roll, the Son of a Sinner singer added, before dedicating his award to the youth at risk, saying, “The kids back in the Metro Davidson County Juvenile Detention Facility, the Kids down here in the Austin Juvenile Detention Facility are watching this tonight. I'm cheering you boys on. You can be this guy. You can change. You can turn it around. I promise you can, baby.”

Advertisement

Roll's speech courted loud cheers and a standing ovation from the CMT Awards audience.

“I once heard a man say, that you don't change until the pain to remain the same is greater than the pain it takes to change. And that's what it takes,” Roll concluded emphatically.

Jelly Roll wins the Performance of the Year CMT Award for Need A Favor

Once again, receiving a standing ovation from the people in attendance at the 2024 CMT Awards, Jelly Roll went all in in his acceptance speech.

The singer thanked his “fans for everything they've done for me, I wanna thank god, I wanna thank my beautiful wife, and my daughter at home.”

Advertisement

He continued, “One year ago I was invited to perform at my first award show. And I walked on this stage and I sing Need a Favor for the first time on national television right here.”

Pausing to collect his emotions and his breaking voice, Roll sentimentally added, “And what I'm emotional about is in that last year you have changed my life in every way. I would have never thought my life could be changed.”

To wrap up his speech, Roll announced his plans to hit 6th Street for some partying and catch a comedy show.