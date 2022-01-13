Coachella 2022: Kanye West, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are CONFIRMED to headline the music festival

The hottest music festival is back! After many moons, the wait is over as Coachella is back in business from its long hiatus. This year Kanye West, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are confirmed to headline the festival. The entire line-up has been confirmed and we can't wait to witness the monumental stages, the stars perform this time around.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 outburst, all shows were cancelled, leaving regulars disheartened. A re-opening was promised in April 2021 which got pushed back to October and eventually was cancelled altogether. Now, the flames have been fanned once again as the festival is back in the desert to make the heat hotter. Coachella is confirmed to return in 2022 on April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24, with Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Conan Grey and more performing.

Check out Coachella 2022's full line-up below:

While this will be Harry's first Coachella performance, West last performed at Coachella in 2019 with his Sunday Service set and blew all minds away. Competing for the spotlight, the overwhelmingly successful Billie became the youngest to headline the fest at the age of 20. Fans are excited to see the trio perform and are looking forward to their epic stages.

For the ones living under a rock, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the biggest music and art festivals in the world held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Besides its musical phenomenons, the festival is also known as a fashion hub where celebrities and laymen alike strive to make a statement through fashion. From denim-on-denim to sheer neon outfits, Coachella has never disappointed fashion enthusiasts.

