Coachella 2023: How to watch, lineup, and other details

The Coachella 2023 is soon to kick start and will take place over two weekends, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

From this year’s most anticipated performers to the timings of Coachella 2023, here is how you can make the most out of the weekend.

Coachella 2023: How to watch?

For years, YouTube has given music fans around the world an opportunity to access Coachella with the exclusive two-weekend livestream. Now for Coachella 2023, YouTube will be livestreaming the event from more stages than before with six feeds in action across the both weekends.

If you are not able to watch live, the Coachella festival will repeat after the final performance at night until the beginning of the live show at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET the next day.

Coachella 2023: Lineup

Bad Bunny will be headlining Coachella 2023 at 11:25 p.m. on Friday. The other artists who will be performing throughout the day on Friday includes MUNA, Idris Elba, Gorillaz, Doechii, Burna Boy, Becky G, Blondie, Kaytranada, Pusha T, Blondie, SG Lewis, Yungblud, Ashnikko, Wet Leg, and Angèle. On the same day, Blink 182 members will also be reuniting for their first performance since 2015 on Friday at 6:45 p.m. at the Sahara stage. They will include Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus.

On Saturday, BLACKPINK including Rose, Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie will be headlining Coachella 2023 at 11:35 p.m., Saturday. BLACKPINK also performed at the festival in 2019 and became the first all female Korean band to be included in the lineup. The other artists who will be performing on Saturday include The Kid LAROI, Rosalia, The Linda Lindas, Charli XCX, Ethel Cain, 070 Shake, Shenseea, Mura Masa, boygenius, and Flo Milli.

Ocean will be headlining on Sunday and closing out the festival. The other artists of the festival includes Fousheé and Noname, Björk, Kali Uchis, Willow, A Boogie, Rae Sremmurd, Dominic Fike, Christine and the Queens, Latto, and GloRilla.

