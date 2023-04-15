Coachella 2023: How to watch, lineup, and other details

From this year’s most anticipated performers to the timings of Coachella 2023, here is how you can make the most out of the weekend.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 15, 2023   |  12:35 PM IST  |  3.7K
Bad Bunny and PLACKPINK
Bad Bunny and PLACKPINK

The Coachella 2023 is soon to kick start and will take place over two weekends, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

From this year’s most anticipated performers to the timings of Coachella 2023, here is how you can make the most out of the weekend.

Coachella 2023: How to watch?

For years, YouTube has given music fans around the world an opportunity to access Coachella with the exclusive two-weekend livestream. Now for Coachella 2023, YouTube will be livestreaming the event from more stages than before with six feeds in action across the both weekends.

If you are not able to watch live, the Coachella festival will repeat after the final performance at night until the beginning of the live show at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET the next day.

Coachella 2023: Lineup

Bad Bunny will be headlining Coachella 2023 at 11:25 p.m. on Friday. The other artists who will be performing throughout the day on Friday includes MUNA, Idris Elba, Gorillaz, Doechii, Burna Boy, Becky G, Blondie, Kaytranada, Pusha T, Blondie, SG Lewis, Yungblud, Ashnikko, Wet Leg, and Angèle. On the same day, Blink 182 members will also be reuniting for their first performance since 2015 on Friday at 6:45 p.m. at the Sahara stage. They will include Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus.

On Saturday, BLACKPINK including Rose, Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie will be headlining Coachella 2023 at 11:35 p.m., Saturday. BLACKPINK also performed at the festival in 2019 and became the first all female Korean band to be included in the lineup. The other artists who will be performing on Saturday include The Kid LAROI, Rosalia, The Linda Lindas, Charli XCX, Ethel Cain, 070 Shake, Shenseea, Mura Masa, boygenius, and Flo Milli.

Ocean will be headlining on Sunday and closing out the festival. The other artists of the festival includes Fousheé and Noname, Björk, Kali Uchis, Willow, A Boogie, Rae Sremmurd, Dominic Fike, Christine and the Queens, Latto, and GloRilla.  

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Coachella Setlist: From DDU-DU DDU-DU to Pink Venom, here are 5 songs we'd like on it

Coachella 2023

Who will be performing at Coachella 2023?
Bad Bunny will headline Friday night, while the artists performing before him throughout the rest of the day include Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Pusha T, Wet Leg, SG Lewis, Angèle, MUNA, Yungblud, Ashnikko, Doechii and Idris Elba
How much are Coachella tickets 2023?
The tickets for the festival are sold separately for two weekends, and you can choose between the types of passes, provided by our partnering vendor. Check the Coachella tickets prices below: Weekend 1 3-day pass: starting at $537. Weekend 2 3-day pass: starting at $474.
How to get tickets to Coachella 2023?
Tickets to Coachella 2023 went on Friday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. PT. and quickly sold out. However, fans can still get their hands on GA and VIP passes via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub's FanProtect program
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!