Coachella 2023: See who is performing at California’s famous music festival

Coachella 2023 is just around the corner. America’s music festival season is all set to begin at Empire Polo Club in Indio in South California from April 14-16 and 21-23. The highly-anticipated festival features an amazing list of over 150 artists, including some of the industry’s popular names. This year, the festival's headliners include BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Calvin Harris, each of whom has a distinct sound and style. All in all, it is going to be the biggest event full of celebrities, music fans, and influencers.

Let’s find out who all are performing at music’s biggest festival -

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is undoubtedly one of the biggest music stars in the world right now. A Puerto Rican reggaeton singer and rapper, Bad Bunny, is scheduled to headline the festival’s two-week event on Fridays.

BLACKPINK

South Korean girl trio BLACKPINK, which includes Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, has established itself as one of the most popular K-pop groups ever. It is best known for its infectious pop songs and sassy performances. Their Coachella 2019 performance was one of the festival's most talked-about moments and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for the 2023 performance.

Calvin Harris

Scottish DJ and producer, Calvin Harris, is well known in the world of electronic dance for more than ten years. The artist has established himself as one of the most well-known figures in pop music, thanks to songs like "Feel So Close" and "This Is What You Came For." Fans are eagerly anticipating his 2023 debut after his Coachella show in 2016 which was one of the most memorable of the festival.

Frank Ocean

R&B singer, who is known for his soulful songs and beautiful lyrics. Since making his debut in 2011, Frank Ocean has put out albums that have garnered great praise, including "Blonde” and "Channel Orange" and made him one of the most important musicians of his time. His 2012 Coachella performance was a pivotal milestone in his career and his return to the festival is anxiously anticipated by his audience.

Besides, there are several other stars such as Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Rosalia, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Becky G, Pusha T, Underworld, Metro Boomin, Wet Leg, Tobe Nwigne, and many more who are ready to make your weekend a memorable one.

