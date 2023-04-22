Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 Set Timings: When will Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Rosalia and others perform?

Coachella 2023’s Weekend 2 is finally here.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the biggest and most-awaited events in the USA. The 22nd edition of the festival is being held this year at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. While the first weekend of Coachella 2023 was from April 14 to April 16, the second weekend will be from April 21 to April 23.

On the previous weekend, we saw Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headline the event. However, as Frank Ocean dropped out of Weekend 2, Skrillex, Fred Again, and Four Tet will be replacing him. On the other hand, Blink-182 has been added to the main stage.

The set timings for all the artists performing during Weekend 2 are different than the first weekend. Scroll below to take a look at the same.

Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 set timings

According to Just Jared, these are the set times for the upcoming weekend at Coachella.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Artists and set times:

Doechii – 3:20-4:00pm

Pusha T – 4:20-5:05pm

MUNA – 4:50-5:35pm

YUNGBLUD – 4:45-5:30pm

Becky G – 5:35-6:20pm

Wet Lag – 6:00-6:45pm

SG Lewis – 6:00-6:50pm

Idris Elba – 6:45-8:15pm

Burna Boy – 7:00-7:50pm

Kaytranada – 7:25-8:25pm

Blondie – 7:20-8:20pm

Sasha Alex Sloan – 7:40-8:20pm

Gorillaz – 8:30-9:45pm

Angele – 8:50-9:40pm

Two Friends – 8:35-9:20pm

Metro Boomin – 9:50pm

Bad Bunny – 11:00pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Artists and set times:

Flo Milli – 3:20-4:00pm

Ethel Cain – 4:30-5:15pm

Mura Masa – 5:20-6:00pm

Charli XCX – 5:25-6:20pm

Remi Wolf – 6:25-7:10pm

SOFI TUKKER – 6:35-7:30pm

Rosalia – 6:55-8:05pm

boygenius – 8:10-9:00pm

BLACKPINK – 9:20pm

The Kid LAROI – 10:45pm

Labrinth – 10:40pm

Calvin Harris – 11:40pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Artists and set times:

GloRilla – 3:40-4:20pm

Gordo – 3:55-4:55

Porter Robinson – 4:45-5:35pm

Latto – 5:05-5:45pm

Rae Sremmurd – 5:55-6:40pm

Kali Uchis – 6:00-6:50pm

Jackson Wang – 6:10-7:00pm

Christine and the Queens – 6:25-7:15pm

Dominic Fike – 7:05-7:55pm

Bjork – 7:30-8:45pm

Willow Smith – 7:45-8:30pm

blink-182 – 9:20-10:20pm

Skrillex, Fred Again and Four Tet – 10:25pm

Viewers around the world will be able to livestream the festival on YouTube throughout the weekend. The livestream starts at 4 p.m. PT on Friday. Replays will also be available.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Coachella 2023: How to watch, lineup, and other details