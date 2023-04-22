Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 Set Timings: When will Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Rosalia and others perform?
Weekend 2 of Coachella 2023 is here and the set timings for your favorite artists have been revealed. Find out when they will be performing at the festival.
Coachella 2023’s Weekend 2 is finally here.
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the biggest and most-awaited events in the USA. The 22nd edition of the festival is being held this year at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. While the first weekend of Coachella 2023 was from April 14 to April 16, the second weekend will be from April 21 to April 23.
On the previous weekend, we saw Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headline the event. However, as Frank Ocean dropped out of Weekend 2, Skrillex, Fred Again, and Four Tet will be replacing him. On the other hand, Blink-182 has been added to the main stage.
The set timings for all the artists performing during Weekend 2 are different than the first weekend. Scroll below to take a look at the same.
Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 set timings
According to Just Jared, these are the set times for the upcoming weekend at Coachella.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Artists and set times:
Doechii – 3:20-4:00pm
Pusha T – 4:20-5:05pm
MUNA – 4:50-5:35pm
YUNGBLUD – 4:45-5:30pm
Becky G – 5:35-6:20pm
Wet Lag – 6:00-6:45pm
SG Lewis – 6:00-6:50pm
Idris Elba – 6:45-8:15pm
Burna Boy – 7:00-7:50pm
Kaytranada – 7:25-8:25pm
Blondie – 7:20-8:20pm
Sasha Alex Sloan – 7:40-8:20pm
Gorillaz – 8:30-9:45pm
Angele – 8:50-9:40pm
Two Friends – 8:35-9:20pm
Metro Boomin – 9:50pm
Bad Bunny – 11:00pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Artists and set times:
Flo Milli – 3:20-4:00pm
Ethel Cain – 4:30-5:15pm
Mura Masa – 5:20-6:00pm
Charli XCX – 5:25-6:20pm
Remi Wolf – 6:25-7:10pm
SOFI TUKKER – 6:35-7:30pm
Rosalia – 6:55-8:05pm
boygenius – 8:10-9:00pm
BLACKPINK – 9:20pm
The Kid LAROI – 10:45pm
Labrinth – 10:40pm
Calvin Harris – 11:40pm
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Artists and set times:
GloRilla – 3:40-4:20pm
Gordo – 3:55-4:55
Porter Robinson – 4:45-5:35pm
Latto – 5:05-5:45pm
Rae Sremmurd – 5:55-6:40pm
Kali Uchis – 6:00-6:50pm
Jackson Wang – 6:10-7:00pm
Christine and the Queens – 6:25-7:15pm
Dominic Fike – 7:05-7:55pm
Bjork – 7:30-8:45pm
Willow Smith – 7:45-8:30pm
blink-182 – 9:20-10:20pm
Skrillex, Fred Again and Four Tet – 10:25pm
Viewers around the world will be able to livestream the festival on YouTube throughout the weekend. The livestream starts at 4 p.m. PT on Friday. Replays will also be available.
FAQs
