Coachella 2023:Tiktoker influencers reveal the reality behind the glamorous event and it’s not what you think

Coachella 2023 is currently taking place in Los Angeles, California and social media feeds are exuding with pictures, videos, and reviews. The yearly music festival, which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, is back this year and has featured the performances of singers and rappers like Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink over the weekends of April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

The event kicked off in October 1999 with an eclectic mix of music although it didn't make money and was cancelled the following year. Later, it returned in 2001 and has since then flourished so much so that it's become a calendar highlight and a destination for influencers and celebrities to exhibit the boho-glamour that the festival has come to be known for.

However, some festival goers are using social media to highlight the less opulent side of the event. Additionally, TikTokers have posted their own experiences of the festival to illustrate the reality vs. expectation of one of the most well-known events on social media in the year.

TikTokers revealed behind-the-scenes reality of the festival

Looks like some TikTokers are not quite pleased with their experience at Coachella. They have recently shared the behind-the-scenes reality of the global festival. A video was posted to TikTok on April 16 by one user who wrote, "The reality of Coachella”. In the video that amassed 60,000 views, she could be seen standing in a crowd that’s rushing around her. She looked into the camera and said "Look at all these people. You don't want to come to Coachella," she said before laughing.

Another Coachella visitor revealed her observations about the toilet and shower conditions at the festival in a video released on 15 April, it garnered over 4.7 million views on TikTok. She said in the clip that she had woken up at 6 a.m. on the first day to use the restrooms and that she had already experienced four panic attacks as a result of her thoughts on the restrooms.

A third TikToker suggested that guests carry a mask to assist them deal with the dust, wear comfortable shoes, and be ready to do a lot of walking. Additionally, she cautioned against using unclean restrooms and suggested earplugs, calling them "key, especially in the Yuma tent," where electronic music is played.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus's siblings: How many brothers and sisters does the singer have? Here's everything you need to know