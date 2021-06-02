Coachella set to return in April 2022; Music festival to make comeback after a 2 year halt amid the pandemic

California's beloved music festival is all set to return in 2022 and all eyes are now on the artist lineup announcement for the same.

Coachella is coming back. California's largest music festival is all set to return next year after it was postponed and canceled multiple times throughout the pandemic. Organisers have now confirmed the dates for the upcoming festival which were updated on the official website. As per the website, Coachella 2022 will be held on April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 next year. The return of the famed live music festival is sure to leave fans excited given that it seems to be the first step towards getting things back to normal amid the pandemic.

It has been announced that the advance ticket sales for the 2022 festival will go on sale from June 4. The COVID-19 protocols to be observed at Coachella haven't been confirmed yet. The Calfornia festival joins the likes of other major festivals making a return next year including, Lollapalooza, Chicago's largest music festival.

While Coachella was initially slated for an April 2021 event, it was eventually canceled in January and pushed back to 2022. The last lineup that was announced for the festival's 2020 event included Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Lady Gaga though it is now unclear if the same artists will be returning for the 2022 version.

The lineup for Coachella 2022 is expected to be announced soon given that the tickets will go on sale soon. The music festival is known to be a hotspot for celebrities. Fans have been wondering which artists could be making their Coachella debut in 2022 and many consider Olivia Rodrigo may be one of them.

