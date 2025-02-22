Cobra Kai Actor Jacob Bertrand Calls Girlfriend Peyton List an ‘Inspiration’; Reveals How She Encourages Him

Cobra Kai actor Jacob Bertrand is dating his co-star Peyton List and can’t stop gushing over her nature. In an interview with People magazine, Bertrand—who plays Eli Moskowitz in the Karate Kid spin-off series—called his girlfriend “his muse.”

The actor revealed that List, who plays Tory Nichols in the show, was the one to encourage him to take risky career decisions after the Netflix series concluded with its sixth and final season. "She's the person who was really pushing me to direct and write," he added.

Bertrand shared that he has been working on a short film after List encouraged him to pursue his creative passions. He also revealed that his girlfriend is the best person to exchange ideas with and the only person who truly inspires him.

The duo practically grew up together while working on the show. They first met on the set of Disney Channel's original movie The Swap. After reuniting onscreen for Cobra Kai, their friendship developed into a relationship, which they confirmed in March 2022.

Both have been child actors. Bertrand did his first commercial at age 7 and later appeared in Bubble Guppies on Nickelodeon and the Disney series Kirby Buckets. Meanwhile, List starred in Disney’s Jessie, its spinoff Bunk'd, and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies.

The Kirby Buckets actor continued to shower praise on his girlfriend, revealing why she’s his biggest inspiration. "She's also just the hardest-working person on planet Earth,” he shared. Spending time with her, he admitted, has helped him absorb some of that workaholic "spunk."

When it comes to Bertrand’s creative ventures, he has List’s unwavering support without any judgment. He shared that, despite List being on “every magazine” cover, she remains incredibly humble and grounded.

According to the Ready Player One actor, another factor that has strengthened their relationship is their shared background. He explained that both he and List come from supportive families, with parents who encourage their ambitions—something that further connects the young couple.

All six seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix.