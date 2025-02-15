Cobra Kai Creators REVEAL a Surprise Deleted Scene That Could've Changed the Ending of Season 6; DEETS

Spoiler Alert! The following article contains heavy season 6 spoilers.

The destiny of John Kreese (Martin Kove) in Cobra Kai's last season is still a topic of debate—even among the show's creators. Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz are weighing in on an alternate ending.

In the second-to-last episode, Kreese meets his former friend-turned-adversary Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) on Silver's yacht. Their fierce battle rages on until Kreese sets a spilled puddle of gasoline on fire with his burning cigar, triggering a huge explosion. With the yacht engulfed in flames, survival is out of the question.

Notwithstanding this, co-creator Hayden Schlossberg is not sure, noting that the lack of bodies seen creates space for conjecture. His co-creators, Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz, see the explosion as conclusive, noting that the yacht was crewed and that the magnitude of destruction meant survival was extremely improbable.

Hayden Schlossberg told Entertainment Weekly, "We didn't see the bodies! It's a very wide shot. Kreese has been assumed dead in the past and then pops back up, so we will have to see."

However, Schlossberg's co-creators Heald and Hurwitz had a more cynical approach. Heald told the outlet, "Look at that explosion! You know how much staff is on a yacht? Kreese took out like 30 people. They were covered in gasoline!"

Hurwitz said they wanted to leave their options open. Early on, the showrunners shot an alternate ending with Kreese's status left unresolved. In it, a magazine cover speculated Silver's disappearance and one further shot showed an unseen hand—Kreese's hand—reaching out to grasp it.

Though they did have a moment when they thought they would keep it, they finally felt it strain credulity too far and cut it. Hurwitz said, "While filming it, we knew that it was ridiculous and would not make the cut."

Heald then added, "Like Hayden, we were having trouble saying goodbye to Kreese and we were like, maybe there's a chance. And then we saw the explosion and it was like, 'No! Nothing survives that.'"

Though the explosion seems to be the end for Kreese, the show has a track record of surprise turns. The speculation surrounding his survival only adds to its trademark unpredictability.

Cobra Kai Season 6 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.