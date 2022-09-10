Cobra Kai Season 5 Twitter Review: The series receives nothing but rave reactions from netizens

Following the release of the highly anticipated season 5 of the hit series Cobra Kai, fans are running off to Twitter to share their opinions on the series. Created by Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, the series is adapted from the film Karate Kid. After the end of the fourth season nine months ago, the showrunners wasted no time and gave fans what they wanted most, another season of the series.



Picking up from the cliffhanger ending of the fourth season, the series wastes no time and dives head first into the drama that unfolds after the All Valley tournament finale where Terry Silver's dojo ends up winning it all. The series casts some great actors in its ensemble including Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Yuji Okumoto, Sean Kanan, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Xolo Maridueña and more. The official synopsis of the series reads, "Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."



As for the fans on Twitter, the series is gaining rave reviews. Fans of the series give the new season of the old tale a big thumbs up as they demand for the next season of the show after just a day of its release. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.



Check out how Twitterati reacted to Cobra Kai Season 5 below: