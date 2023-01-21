Cobra Kai Season 6: All you need to know about the Netflix show

Netflix has finally announced there will be a sixth season of Cobra Kai. This has to be the most awaited season of the show because it will be the series finale. Netflix called the upcoming season “the biggest … baddest” season of the series.

The official statement by Cobra Kai’s creators

In an official statement, Cobra Kai’s creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg shared,

“Reacquainting the world with ‘The Karate Kid’ universe has been our humble honor. Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted,”

The statement continues, “Our day one goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement,” the note continues.

Why is it a bittersweet update for the Cobra kai fandom?

“The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of ‘Cobra Kai.’ the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more ‘Karate Kid’ stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

Cobra Kai season 6 release date

While it is confirmed the show is renewed. As of now, there are no official announcements of the release date of Cobra Kai season six. However, In July 2022, Jon Hurwitz comforted fans with a tweet: "All I can say is that we expect more Cobra Kai to come and that the Miyagiverse is far from finished."

Cobra Kai season 6 Trailer

Netflix just dropped the trailer of the upcoming season 6 of Cobra Kai with a caption,

“Cobra Kai never dies! After five badass seasons, Cobra Kai Season 6 will be the final showdown. The epic conclusion to the decades-long karate saga is coming soon to Netflix. Stream Cobra Kai’s first five seasons now.”