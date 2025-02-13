Cobra Kai Season 6 Ending Explained: Who Wins, Who Dies, and What It Means for Karate Kid’s Future

Cobra Kai has officially ended with season 6, bringing closure to its long-running story. The final episodes featured intense fights, emotional moments, and major character developments.

Here’s a breakdown of how the series wrapped up, including the winners, the losses, and what it means for the future of the Karate Kid franchise.

The Sekai Taikai tournament was the centerpiece of the final episodes. After Tory (Peyton List) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) switched to Cobra Kai, they competed for the dojo. Tory won her match against Zara from the Iron Dragons, helping Cobra Kai gain crucial points as per GamesRadar.

Miguel faced Axel in the boys' final, struggling at first but turning things around after a pep talk from Johnny (William Zabka). He won with a decisive strike after Axel hesitated. However, since Cobra Kai and the Iron Dragons were tied on points, a final match was held between Johnny and Sensei Wolf.

Johnny initially struggled but, after encouragement from Daniel (Ralph Macchio), regained his confidence. He won the match, securing victory for Cobra Kai. The dojo gained national attention, even appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The season had some unexpected losses. The most significant was the death of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove). Silver attempted to sabotage Johnny by ordering the kidnapping of his wife and child, but Kreese stopped him.

On Silver’s yacht, a fight broke out, leading to a gasoline spill. In a final move, Kreese threw his cigar onto the deck, causing an explosion that killed both of them.

Their deaths were not explicitly shown, but with no post-credits tease, it’s implied that their story is over. It was also confirmed that Kwon died during the events of the previous part.

The finale wrapped up several character arcs. Chozen returned to Korea to reunite with Kim. Robby and Tory were offered lucrative karate contracts. Sam left for a year-long placement in Okinawa, with Miguel accompanying her.

Johnny bought a house for his family and took over Cobra Kai’s original dojo after Daniel gifted him the lease. He announced that he would train students using both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do methods. Devon and Anthony continued training for the next All-Valley tournament, while Stingray started teaching weekend classes.

In the final scene, Daniel and Johnny share a meal, referencing Mr. Miyagi’s lesson about catching a fly with chopsticks. Daniel fails, but Johnny squashes it, symbolizing their different yet effective approaches to teaching. The story of Cobra Kai may be over, but its legacy continues.

The upcoming movie Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, was rumored to connect to Cobra Kai. However, showrunner Jonathan Entwistle revealed that while there were discussions, the film will mostly be a standalone story.

The movie will introduce a new student, Li Fong (Ben Wang), trained by Daniel and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan). While there may be small nods to Cobra Kai, the show’s ending does not directly set up the film.