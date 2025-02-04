Cobra Kai Season 6 Trailer: Decade Long Karate Saga Set to Come to an Action-Packed End

Netflix dropped the trailer of the much-awaited part 3 of Cobra Kai season 6 and it's the beginning of the end! In the final trailer of the ultimate season, Jonny (William Zabk) and Daniel ((Ralph Macchio) go from being bitter enemies to friends.

It starts with Daniel's voiceover saying that "in the beginning we were enemies and through the years we had our battles," referring to his rivalry with Johnny. The latter continues that it only made them stronger as individuals and together. "I guess it was inevitable, we'd end up on the same side," Johnny adds.

They also teach tease an "enemy" who's out there and needs to be defeated as one. Ironically, all the elements of the trailer emphasize the theme of returning to where it all began. As the voiceover narrates the above, comparisons between the show and the original Karate Kid movies are distinctively made.

One shot compared the old footage of the movies with new footage of the same characters, all grown up. The visit to the grave of Daniel's former mentor, Mr. Miyagi, is another major callback to the OG film franchise.

Another nostalgic moment was the use of Joe Esposito's song You're the Best, which was memorably used as music for a montage in the original 1984 movie.

"After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat," says the official synopsis. The ending of Cobra Kai, after more than half a decade will also mark the conclusion of the iconic original franchise that the show kept alive all these years.

In addition to Johnny and Daniel, the series featured legendary characters, including John Kreese (Martin Kove), Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and others.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 3, will premiere on Netflix on February 13.