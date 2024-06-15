Cobra Kai’ Season 6: Why Is The Karate Saga Returning In Three Parts? Jon Hurwitz Explains

Cobra Kai fans can rejoice as the hit action comedy returns to Netflix for its sixth and final season, promising an epic showdown between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai at the karate world championship, known as the Sekai Taikai. The season will be extra special with a total of 15 episodes divided into three parts.

Cobra Kai set to release its first episodes in July

Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of Cobra Kai, announced on Twitter that production for the final season wrapped on June 10, 2024. While the series undergoes post-production, the first five episodes of Season 6 are set to premiere on Netflix starting July 18, 2024.

The final season will unfold in three parts: Part 1, comprising the first five episodes, debuts in July 2024. Part 2, featuring episodes 6 to 10, is scheduled for release on November 28, 2024. Part 3, which includes episodes 11 to 15, will follow in 2025, with an expected premiere date in February.

For those planning to binge-watch the entire season, Jon Hurwitz suggested viewing it as three distinct mini-seasons designed to be enjoyed in chunks of five episodes each.

Cobra Kai fans express disappointment over 3-part-season

Some Cobra Kai fans are upset about Netflix releasing the final season in three parts. Co-creator Jon Hurwitz addressed these concerns, urging fans to see the three-part release as a positive.

He advised viewing Season 6 as three mini-seasons, each designed for enjoyment in batches of five episodes. Hurwitz emphasized that waiting for all 15 episodes to be released might not enhance the viewing experience, as the season was structured with this release plan in mind.

What is Cobra Kai about?

Originally premiering on YouTube Red in 2018 and later moving to Netflix, Cobra Kai reexamines the Karate Kid film series from Johnny Lawrence's perspective. It follows Johnny as he reopens the Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

The series has revisited moments and characters from the first three Karate Kid movies—The Karate Kid (1984), The Karate Kid Part II (1986), and The Karate Kid Part III (1989). Fans speculate if Season 6 will also explore The Next Karate Kid (1994), potentially reintroducing Hilary Swank's character, Julie Pierce.

To catch Cobra Kai Season 6 on Netflix, subscriptions start at $6.99 per month, with ad-free options available at higher tiers. Mark your calendars for July 18, 2024, to kick off the thrilling final season of Cobra Kai.

