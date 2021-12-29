Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan reveals he was a nerd growing up: I was very driven

Tanner Buchanan admits to being a "kind of" nerd as a kid. The "Cobra Kai" star revealed to Page Six that he is nothing like his problematic character, bad kid Robby Keene, who has ended up in reform school and is under the control of Sensei John "No Mercy" Kreese (Martin Kove).

“I’m very much the opposite of Robby,” Buchanan, 23, said as per Page Six. “I’ve been acting since I was a kid, so I was very much focused, because I knew this is what I wanted to do and I had to be very professional.” He added, “You had homework to do and I’d get home from set and do homework into the night, go to sleep. I was very driven and knew what I wanted to do.” Prior to landing the Netflix series, Buchanan claimed he was frequently cast as the nerd and felt like one in real life.

“I didn’t hang out with a lot of people. I always kept to myself,” he confessed as per Page Six.“My favorite thing to do when I had time off was to play the guitar and watch the History Channel. I still like to do that … that was my jam back then, and now.” However, Buchanan began his career as a dancer before moving on to acting. He appeared on "Modern Family," "Grey's Anatomy," and "The Goldbergs" before securing roles as Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) troubled son in Netflix's "Cobra Kai" and heartthrob Cameron Kweller in "He's All That."

Meanwhile, what can fans of "Cobra Kai" expect from the forthcoming fourth season? Buchanan teased "intense" action scenes in the future.

