Coco Jones’ ‘What I Didn’t Tell You Tour’: Tickets, dates, guest artists, and more; Everything you need to know

Coco Jones is set to take the stage on her thrilling headlining tour, aptly titled 'What I Didn't Tell You Tour'. Excitement is brewing as fans eagerly anticipate an unforgettable live music experience.

Coco Jones' tour dates and major cities

Kicking off on August 5th at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, where she will be joining forces with Jhené Aiko, the North American leg of the tour promises to be an electrifying journey. Coco Jones will grace major cities across the continent, including Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The tour will culminate on September 3rd at The NorVA in Norfolk, Virginia. Mark your calendars as tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 30th, at 10 a.m. local time.

Special guest and debut EP on Coco Jones' tour

Joining Coco Jones on this incredible musical voyage is the talented rising singer Ebony Riley, known for her captivating Ebony EP released earlier this year. With their combined artistry, the stage will come alive with a harmonious blend of soulful performances and memorable moments. The tour serves as a platform to support Coco Jones' debut EP, also titled 'What I Didn't Tell You', which made waves upon its release in November 2022.

The much-anticipated 'What I Didn't Tell You Tour' highlights Coco Jones' meteoric rise in the music industry. Her EP features the chart-topping hit single 'ICU,' which claimed the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, holding it for an impressive four consecutive weeks. Coco Jones' recent appearance at the 2023 BET Awards, where she won Best New Artist, showcased her powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery. In her emotional acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to her culture and team, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and resilience for black girls striving for greatness. Get ready to witness Coco Jones' tour de force as she embarks on this transformative musical journey.

Coco Jones' 'What I Didn't Tell You Tour' Dates:

Aug 5 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Theater

Aug 8 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Aug 10 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Aug 11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Aug 13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Aug 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Aug 17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Aug 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Aug 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Aug 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Aug 29 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Aug 30 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sep 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

Sep 3 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

