Coco Lee dies by suicide at home; 5 things to know about famous Hong Kong singer

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicide

Renowned Chinese-American singer-songwriter Coco Lee took her last breath at the age of 48 on July 5. Her family announced that the singer took a suicide attempt on July 2 at her home and was in a coma in a hospital for three days. Lee's sisters shared the devastating news on social media and explained that Coco Lee has been battling with severe depression in recent years. Why did Lee think of taking her life at such a young age? Here are 5 things you need to know about the famous Hong Kong singer.

Who was Coco Lee?

Coco Lee was born on January 17, 1975, in Hong Kong. Her full name is Ferren Lee. Her father was an Indonesian and her mother is a Hongkong Cantonese. She was the youngest of her siblings, Nancy and Carol. Lee was offered a recording contract in Hong Kong after she graduated from high school. Struggling with studies and a singing career, Coco Lee decided to leave her University to concentrate on her singing career fully.

When did her career begin?

After some years, in 1996, Lee signed a contract with Sony Music Entertainment and her fate changed. She released a subsequent album called Coco Lee which became one of the best-selling albums of 1996 in Asia.

Lee released the Mandarin album Di Da Di which sold 1 million copies in less than 3 months. Her single, Do You Want My Love appeared on the US Billboard charts. It debuted at number four in December 1999. The singer became a household name who continued to mesmerize everyone with her soulful voice.

Coco Lee's international collaborations

Lee was hired by Walt Disney Pictures to sing a theme song Reflection. She also became the voice of the heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Mulan. Notably, the singer also performed in Michael Jackson's Michael Jackson and friends charity concert.

Lee carved a niche for herself by co-starring in the Chinese comedy movie Master of Everything with John Lone. The film won the Best Foreign Film award at the 2005 Beverly Hills Film Festival.

Why was Lee struggling with depression?

Even though she had a furnished career, Lee's family revealed that the singer had been suffering from depression for a few years. They further added that Lee's condition changed drastically over the past few months. Her family members said, "Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."

How has Lee's family reacted to the singer's untimely demise?

Coco Lee who was about to celebrate her 30 years in her singing career, took her own life at her home. According to The Standard, her family became devastated by the singer's untimely demise. They said, "CoCo is known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese."

Nancy, one of the sisters of Coco, took to her Instagram and shared a long post announcing the death of the singer. A part of the long note says, "As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We trust God has her best interest looked after!... Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!"

