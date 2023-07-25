Coco Lee's estranged husband skipped from her obituary; family urges 'don’t keep running unnecessary gossip'

The passing of renowned singer Coco Lee left the world in mourning. However, the singer's latest obituary has sparked curiosity as the name of her estranged husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, was conspicuously absent from the list of family members mentioned. While media outlets speculated about the reasons behind this exclusion, Lee's elder sister Nancy has urged the public to not jump to conclusions.

The obituary, published in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday, listed Lee's elder sisters, Nancy and Carol, along with Carol's husband, as the family members. Notably, Bruce Rockowitz's name was not included in this edition. Responding to the growing speculation, Nancy explained that the omission was not a deliberate snub, but rather a result of practical considerations. "Let's respect the arrangement of the family of the deceased and please avoid unnecessary gossip" she appealed.

The family chose to keep the obituary focused on immediate family members due to their large extended family. Coco Lee’s sister Nancy also pointed out that their 86-year-old mother was not listed, signaling that the decision was not a targeted one.

Rockowitz had previously published his obituary in July, which included his name and the names of his two daughters from a previous marriage, Rachel and Sarah, as well as Nancy and Carol. Nancy clarified that "We had offered to publish an obituary together with Rockowitz, but he decided to release his own earlier."

Fondly remembering Coco Lee: Tribute to a resilient musical icon

Coco Lee, aged 48, passed away on July 5 after a long battle with depression. Despite her struggles, she was remembered fondly in Rockowitz's heartfelt tribute. "CoCo was beautiful inside and out, warm and kind. She was a talented singer and composer in all aspects and a great performer who cared for and mentored the younger artists," read the obituary, translated from Chinese. "CoCo was a beloved wife, sweet friend and dear family member. She brought light to every person around her with her enthusiasm, devotion and sincere personality."

The funeral services are scheduled for July 31 and Aug 1 at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point.

While Coco Lee's passing undoubtedly brought sorrow to her family, friends, and fans, it also shed light on her resilient spirit in the face of challenges. Amidst all the speculations and unanswered questions, her family has asked for respect and understanding during this difficult time, emphasizing that the focus should remain on cherishing her legacy as a beloved wife, friend, and musical icon.