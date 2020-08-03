Cocoon actor Wilford Brimley passes away at 85; Manager Lynda Bensky calls him 'one of a kind'

Wilfrod Brimley’s manager Lynda Bensky has confirmed that the Did You hear About The Morgans actor has passed away in a hospital in Utah. Scroll down to read the details.

American actor and singer Wilford Brimley, 85, who has appeared on many TV shows like The Firm, and In & Out has died. Brimley died Saturday while hospitalized in St. George, Utah, his manager Lynda Bensky confirmed through CNN. He'd been at the ICU, where he was getting treatment for medical problems and was on dialysis. "Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust. He said what he meant and he meant what he said," Bensky said. "He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I'm sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend's wonderful stories. He was one of a kind."

His movie credits date to the 1970s and include Cocoon, Did You hear About The Morgans, The Natural and The Thing. He also starred in several television shows, including NBC's Our House as a gruff widower who asks his daughter-in-law and her children to live with him.

Brimley was widely known for his appearance in the Quaker Oats commercial. Apart from that, he also appeared in commercials for the American Diabetes Association, where he used his raspy baritone to urge people to check their blood sugar often.

Over the years, he earned a new legion of fans -- many born decades after his movie appearances -- drawn to memes paying tribute to his mustache. "RIP Wilford Brimley -- so many great performances, but I'll never forget seeing him sing this surprisingly tender 'It's Not Easy Being Green,'" comedian Stephen Colbert tweeted. Brimley is survived by his wife, Beverly, and three sons

