CODA Twitter Review: Here’s how netizens reacted to Sian Heder's family drama

CODA is an organically-told tale of a deaf family adjusting to financial difficulties and raising a family, directed by Siân Heder (writer of Orange Is the New Black and director of Talullah). There are, however, waves of comedy throughout this picture. The film follows the Rossi family, who live in a coastal village in Massachusetts. It is an English adaptation of the 2014 French comedy-drama La Famille Bélier. Ruby (Emilia Jones) is a 17-year-old high school student who is the sole hearing-impaired member of her family. She sometimes assists her elder brother Leo (Daniel Durant) and father Frank (Troy Kotsur) in running their family-owned fishing company, which is experiencing financial difficulties. Ruby's mother, Jackie (Marlee Matlin), is both loving and over dependent, which drives Ruby insane.

Interestingly, soon after the movie was released on Apple TV, several twitter users who saw the film shared their take on the movie. A user wrote "If you want a feel good film right now, which I think we all do, watch #CODA on Apple TV. It’s one giant hug that I needed. I didn’t even care there were no accents! Love-you gesture." Another wrote, "CODA is that special double Sundance winner: just an excellent, deeply sincere, and intensely moving film with a stunner of a lead performance. Needless to say I sobbed through the last hour."

Take a look:

#CODA is fantastic! A heartwarming, beautifully told film with effortless charm, a great sense of humor, and plenty of emotional moments. Emilia Jones is going to be the next big thing after this; just watch. Can't see how anyone wouldn't like this one. Highly recommended. pic.twitter.com/uGrbvLBVE7 — Nate Richard (@NateKnowsMovies) August 13, 2021

If you want a feel good film right now, which I think we all do, watch #CODA on Apple TV. It’s one giant hug that I needed. I didn’t even care there were no accents! — Christy Turnipseed (@cturnip) August 13, 2021

CODA is that special double Sundance winner: just an excellent, deeply sincere, and intensely moving film with a stunner of a lead performance. Needless to say I sobbed through the last hour. — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) August 11, 2021

Coda is a simplistic, yet funny, heartwarming, and crowdpleasing dramedy, with exceptional performances and sublime deaf representation. 4/5 #CODAfilm pic.twitter.com/fKM8sEhyLN — Alex Leonce (@AlexLeonce2) August 11, 2021

#CODA is absolutely fantastic. A story of family, coming of age and overcoming challenges. I attended a BAFTA screening tonight where there was applause at the end. The film which can be seen on Apple+ TV has just broken sales records. You will all love this movie. pic.twitter.com/WEGfhn4by7 — Denise Parkinson (@DeniseVancouver) August 5, 2021

It's safe to say that viewers are loving this family drama. The movie has been directed by Sian Heder and produced by Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Philippe Rousselet. It is available to stream on Apple TV.

ALSO READ:CODA Review: Emilia Jones led family drama scores high on emotional quotient with its poignant performances