CODA Twitter Review: Here’s how netizens reacted to Sian Heder's family drama

CODA is available to stream on Apple TV.
CODA is an organically-told tale of a deaf family adjusting to financial difficulties and raising a family, directed by Siân Heder (writer of Orange Is the New Black and director of Talullah). There are, however, waves of comedy throughout this picture.  The film follows the Rossi family, who live in a coastal village in Massachusetts. It is an English adaptation of the 2014 French comedy-drama La Famille Bélier. Ruby (Emilia Jones) is a 17-year-old high school student who is the sole hearing-impaired member of her family. She sometimes assists her elder brother Leo (Daniel Durant) and father Frank (Troy Kotsur) in running their family-owned fishing company, which is experiencing financial difficulties. Ruby's mother, Jackie (Marlee Matlin), is both loving and over dependent, which drives Ruby insane.

Interestingly, soon after the movie was released on Apple TV, several twitter users who saw the film shared their take on the movie. A user wrote "If you want a feel good film right now, which I think we all do, watch #CODA on Apple TV. It’s one giant hug that I needed. I didn’t even care there were no accents! Love-you gesture." Another wrote, "CODA is that special double Sundance winner: just an excellent, deeply sincere, and intensely moving film with a stunner of a lead performance. Needless to say I sobbed through the last hour."

It's safe to say that viewers are loving this family drama. The movie has been directed by Sian Heder and produced by Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Philippe Rousselet. It is available to stream on Apple TV.

