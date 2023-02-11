Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ & ’Hollywood Heights’ actor dies at 34; Wife releases statement

The Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo was found dead in his home at the age of 34. Alex Gittelson, his manager confirmed this news on Twitter expressing his condolences to the family and saddened by the tragic loss of his dear friend and client. Here are more details to know.

Cody Longo Death

Stephanie Longo, Cody’s wife was not able to get hold of her husband while she was at work. Reportedly she called the police to perform a welfare check as she was feeling uneasy. The police kicked down the door when no one responded to the knocks. According to TMZ, Longo’s body was discovered in bed at home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.

According to Page Six, Cody Longo was struggling with alcohol abuse for quite a few years. He went to rehab in 2022. No official cause of death has been revealed but there is a possibility that the actor might have relapsed.

Stephanie Longo, Cody’s wife, told an outlet that her husband was working really hard to work on himself and fight for his kids. Her wife adds that Cody was the best husband and an amazing father. Their family is completely devastated over this tragic loss.