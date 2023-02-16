Cody Rhodes says WWE star Seth Rollins and he dislike each other, 'We are not going to get along ever'

Cody Rhodes has opened up about his experience on returning to the WWE locker room. Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and became the executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) three years later. During his time there, he used to take jibes at the Stamford-based company regularly. The 37-year-old professional wrestler returned to WWE last year in April at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins. And now, in an interview with My Mom’s Basement (via Sportskeeda), Cody Rhodes revealed his equation with Seth Rollins. Read on to know more.

RAW star Cody Rhodes on his return to WWE locker room In the interview, Cody Rhodes opened up about how he felt about his return to the WWE locker room. The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble champion said that he felt like an ‘outsider’, and also somewhat like an ‘enemy’. He reflected that it was because of the fights they had every week on Wednesday and the things he had said and done. Cody maintained that those were the kind of things one cannot take back, but instead live with and stand by them. However, he shared, that despite feeling this way, he did meet a few familiar faces too, like that of Kofi Kingston.

Cody Rhodes on his equation with Seth Rollins Continuing further Cody stated that although both Seth and he dislike each other, Rollins treated him like an ‘asset’, instead of like an ‘enemy’. "And then I was met with the ultimate individual Seth Rollins, who's carrying RAW and just so good and for him to not look at me as the enemy but for him to look at me as an asset,” he said. The American Nightmare also mentioned that he had a lot of respect for Rollins too. “And Seth and I genuinely, if you ask him the same thing, if he was sitting in this chair he'd tell you, he doesn't like me, I don't like Seth. We're not gonna get along ever. However, the utmost respect for him. And for him to look at me as an asset made me not worry about what anyone else was thinking.”

ALSO READ: WWE: What is the cost of Seth Rollins’ Big Red Boots that went viral on social media?