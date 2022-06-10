Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes gives an update on his surgery: He is on the road to recovery

It was definitely a historic match. Cody Rhodes did a number for the books as he fought against Seth Rollins at WWE's Hell in a Cell while wrestling in a cage with his pectoral muscle torn. The visuals of the injury during the match were at times gruesome yet Rhodes managed to deal with excruciating pain as he came out victorious in the end.

Rhodes' wife Brandi took to Twitter recently and shared an update with his fans all over the world who were rooting for the recovery of the pro wrestler. she revealed that Rhodes had come out of a successful surgery and was walking towards a much healthier future as she penned, "The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now." Rhodes' match will forever remain iconic from this point on as many expect the moment to be written down in WWE Hell In A Cell history.

Meanwhile, fans are already eager to have him get back up in the ring yet there were also those who wished for his speedy recovery and offered words of warmth to the couple. Then there were those who are predicting his upcoming swell on the scene as he furthers his success with his unwavering passion and power.

As for his scheduled Money in the Bank event, not much is certain as of yet. His presence at the event for highly publicised but with his plans for recovery the appearance might be cancelled.

