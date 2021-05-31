Cody Simpson breaks silence on his infamous Miley Cyrus split; Calls it a ‘phase’ which he learnt a lot from

Cody Simpson recently opened up on his breakup with popstar Miley Cyrus in a rare interview. Scroll down to see what he said.

Australian actor Cody Simpson recently opened up about his infamous split with pop star Miley Cyrus last year. While talking to Australia’s 60 Minutes, the 24-year-old singer and actor got candid and discussed his past relationship with the Wrecking Ball singer, which ended after almost a year in August of 2020. “I’d known her for a long time at that point, not like a mentor but always a very hyper-creative person,” he said of the relationship, which went on to run its course.

“We went from being good friends, to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while. Everything ended fairly amicably, and it was just one of those phases, I guess. You go through [it] and you learn a lot from it,” he continued.

On the other hand, back in August 2020 Miley also opened up about their split. “A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that…so today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” she said. “It was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it. But right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age,” she continued.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson call it quits after dating for 10 months; Details Inside

Share your comment ×