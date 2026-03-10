Cody Simpson Calls Gigi Hadid His ‘First Love’, Recalls Public Romances with Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson is taking a trip down memory lane with his many high-profile relationships over the years. Talking about his ex-girlfriends, he reminisced about how each one of them was important to him at those points in his life, on the We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson podcast. Currently, seemingly dating U.S. influencer Adelia Clark, he has lots to be thankful for to Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Miley Cyrus.

Cody Simpson reveals Kylie Jenner was his first real girlfriend

After crossing paths during the L.A. premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse back in 2010, where, alongside her sister Kendall, Kylie Jenner was hosting on the red carpet until Cody Simpson came along, and the two exchanged numbers. Sharing how he appreciated having the same experiences as someone else, he said, “It was young. I took her to the movies or something, and we dated for about a year, and I think we just bonded through being in these unique situations.”

Gigi Hadid was Cody Simpson’s first love

Before welcoming a daughter with Zayn Malik and her current romance with Bradley Cooper, the supermodel was dating Cody Simpson, who seemed not to be getting enough of her. He opened up about how he made up a music video to get talking, and eventually they began hanging out. Sharing details about their first date, he revealed, “I just got in my first car, and I'm feeling like the man, you know. And I couldn't even legally drive by myself at the time, but I think I went, picked her up, and we hung out.”

He expressed his true feelings for her, bonding over her ‘interesting’ family and how they broke it off, “It was kind of like she was my first love, man. Absolutely. We were together for, on and off, about two years, but we started hanging out, and a couple [of] weeks later, she came on tour with me.”

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s pandemic love story

Lastly, he shared how the Hannah Montana star and he connected over their teen pop stardom, later becoming much more than friends, calling it a relationship he’ll always be grateful for. Detailing their separation, he added, "It was kind of a mutual decision between us, knowing that we were sort of going in different directions in our life." He wanted to move back to Australia while she was starting out her then-new album, bringing an end to their 10-month romance.

