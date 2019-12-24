Cody Simpson clarifies he did not cheat on Miley Cyrus during NYC trip; Details Inside

Over the weekend, the Aussie singer sent the rumour mills buzzing of a breakup between him and pop star Miley Cyrus as he was reportedly spotted kissing a woman in New York City.

Cody Simpson is setting the record straight. Over the weekend, the Aussie singer sent the rumour mills buzzing of a breakup between him and pop star Miley Cyrus as he was reportedly spotted kissing a woman at a lounge in New York City. If that wasn't enough, Cody was also spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in the chilly Big Apple. Now, the Aussie singer's agent has clarified to E!News that "there is absolutely no truth to this story." They added, "Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period."

It all started when Cody was visiting NYC and had gone to party at a well-known club in NYC. A source dished out details from Cody's time at the club and told E! that he was "dancing behind the DJ booth at Little Sister with a group of girls." The source added that one of the women also kissed on the Cody lips while he was texting Miley.

However, as Cody's agent claims, it was all 'fabricated'. Cody was also spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray but those rumours died soon after since Jordy is already in a relationship with actor Ryan McCarthy. In fact, Cody's sister Alli Simpson clarified saying, "She is his best friend, Ryan McCarthy's girlfriend of a few years. He's (Cody) visiting him for a couple days."

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus dropped a new song titled 'Sad Christmas Song'. What are your thoughts on Miley and Cody? Let us know in the comments below.

